With a sudden shift of party control of the U.S. House, Louisiana seems a bit of a loser. After all, five of the six members of Congress are Republicans, and Democrats have control.
Sarah Binder, a professor at George Washington University and a fellow at The Brookings Institution, told The Advocate that far more power is allocated to the party holding the majority in the House.
“Finding yourself in the minority party overnight, that’s a really big blow to your ability to pursue your state’s interests,” she said.
Quite true, but perhaps not the full story. Our reasoning for saying that involves dirt being turned in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish, and also in St. John Parish in metro New Orleans, among other places, as a result of federal funding.
Among the accomplishments of the Louisiana delegation this Congress have been significant new federal spending in Louisiana, particularly a long-delayed $760 million levee project to protect LaPlace and surrounding areas.
In Baton Rouge, more funding has been allocated for the long-sought Comite diversion canal to help mitigate damages from flooding like the big one, the devastating inundation of 2016.
There have also been other significant wins for the delegation for various projects, including potential new jobs at Barksdale Air Force Base near Shreveport.
So while a largely Republican delegation might lose some clout, protecting gains like those achieved in the last year is easier because they represent finished deals.
In the meantime, given the partisan gridlock possible between a Democratic House and Republican Senate, new projects for Louisiana might be few and far between anyway until — and if — the political logjam is broken by the 2020 elections.
Some members of the Louisiana delegation have worked closely with Gov. John Bel Edwards on state projects, including Comite. The governor went out of his way to praise GOP U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge for taking a leading role on the projects.
Graves, as just one example from the delegation, works intensively on project-related work related to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Those issues are relatively nonpartisan in the House. The two-term member from Baton Rouge once worked as a Capitol Hill aide and is well-connected on those issues.
Collaboration between the delegation and state government also has a political dimension: While one of the GOP members of the delegation, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto, might challenge Edwards in the 2019 governor’s race, the inclination of a national Democratic House leadership might be to help out the single incumbent Democrat among the Deep South governors.
Playing defense on Louisiana projects might not be the most headline-grabbing task, but our delegation has done well this year, and we think it could be poised to protect its gains in the coming year.