Residents of the Cambridge Neighborhood of LaPlace Louisiana flee rising flood waters associated with Hurricane Isaac Wednesday Aug. 29, 2012. The state sent scores of buses and dozens of high-water vehicles to help evacuate about 3,000 people from St. John the Baptist Parish after Tropical Storm Isaac pushed water from lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas into parts of LaPlace. A proposed $760 million levee project will hopefully protect homes from future floodwaters from Lake Pontchartrain. (AP Photo/ARTHUR D. LAUCK, The Advocate) ORG XMIT: LABAT102