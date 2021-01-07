In Louisiana, we’ve faced a lot in the past 12 months: A pandemic, a recession, and more hurricanes than we care to count. But in that time, we’ve also learned and adapted. In the K-12 education sphere, for instance, one of the most powerful lessons we’ve learned is that parents need flexibility — not just in the types of schools they can choose from, but also as to whether learning takes place in-person, remotely, or via a hybrid model.
It’s as if the pandemic has started an unrequested game of limbo in K-12 education nationwide, and only the states with the most flexibility won’t fall over from learning loss. Fortunately, if forced to play limbo, Louisiana has much going for it.
Our state has a long and storied history of choice in education. For instance, Catholic schools have taught Louisiana families going back many generations. The Orleans Parish public school system moved to an all-charter model following Hurricane Katrina. Charter schools — funded with public dollars but featuring greater accountability for student outcomes — have transformed learning for New Orleans students. Families who meet certain income requirements can use opportunity scholarships to attend the private school of their choosing.
School choice efforts in Louisiana have yielded impressive results. A Stanford University study found that charter school students received the equivalent of 50 additional days of reading instruction, and 65 more days of math. According to a survey we conducted at the Louisiana Federation for Children, 97.9% of families of Louisiana Scholarship Program recipients are satisfied with their child’s academic performance in their new school.
The lingering health and safety concerns due to COVID have increased parents’ need for school choice. Today, families need the freedom to choose not only the school that fits their children’s needs, but also whether they learn in-person, online, or through a hybrid mode. While some students have easily transitioned to virtual learning, other families — whether children with learning disabilities, or parents who cannot work from home during the day — need options that work better for them.
Education and consulting firms predict heavy learning losses from the pandemic’s disruptions. McKinsey predicted, for instance, that students will have lost up to a year’s worth of learning by fall 2021 depending on the quality of remote education received. It’s critical that families have access to the model of learning that’s least disruptive in their lives. And in Louisiana and nationwide, we see families’ desire for hybrid models and new options evidenced by the spontaneous growth in learning pods, where students learn in small groups, often guided by a tutor.
Recent action by the Legislature shows that Louisiana leaders are indeed recognizing that families need flexibility and are helping the state limber up for the pandemic’s lingering educational and economic impacts. A bill signed into law last year provides a $5,000 tax deduction for any educational coaching services families paid for, whether in-person or virtual, during the 2020 pandemic. This legislation, which passed with broad bipartisan support, demonstrates a renewed commitment by lawmakers to providing flexible learning options that can be customized for students and their families.
As we prepare for School Choice Week, (Jan. 24-30), I am reminded that COVID’s impact isn’t going to disappear overnight. As we say here in Louisiana, children should have the ability to “geaux” to the school that works best for them. And that means expanding access to flexible learning models for all Louisianans.
Former state Sen. Ann Duplessis of New Orleans is president of the Louisiana Federation for Children.