My challenge for you is to vote in this election, no matter whom you vote for or whether you enjoy voting absentee, early voting or in person.
Vote.
To exercise your mind and have some fun, work through who you think will win some of the offices up for grabs, not whom you voted for or will vote for on Nov. 3.
Email your guesstimates/answers to me, as well as any questions about how to play. There are no waiting lines.
Deadline to email your predictions is Nov. 1.
Here are the options:
1. Percentage of votes in Louisiana for President received by
Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris (DEM):
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (REP):
Others:
2. Percentage of votes for U.S. senator received by
“Bill” Cassidy (REP):
Adrian Perkins (DEM):
Others:
Your Congressional District. (Pick one.)
3a. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 1st Congressional District received by
Steve Scalise (REP):
Others:
3b. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 2nd Congressional District received by
Cedric L. Richmond (DEM):
Others:
3c. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 3rd Congressional District received by
Clay Higgins (REP):
Others:
3d. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 4th Congressional District received by
“Mike” Johnson (REP):
Others:
3e. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 5th Congressional District received by
Lance Harris (REP):
Luke J. Letlow (REP):
Martin Lemelle Jr. (DEM):
Others:
3f. Percentage of votes for U.S. representative, 6th Congressional District received by
Garret Graves (REP):
Others:
Optional, if it’s in your area, one State Supreme Court District race. (Pick one.)
4a. Percentage of votes for associate justice, Supreme Court, 4th District received by
Shannon Gremillion (REP):
Jay McCallum (REP):
4b. Percentage of votes for associate justice, Supreme Court, 7th District received by
Sandra Cabrina Jenkins (DEM):
Piper Griffin (DEM):
Terri Love (DEM):
Optional, if it’s in your area, one district attorney race. (Pick one.)
5a. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 14th Judicial District Court received by
Christian Chesson (DEM):
Stephen Dwight (REP):
5b. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 15th Judicial District Court received by
Daniel “Danny” Landry III (REP):
Donald “Don” Landry (REP):
5c. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 16th Judicial District Court received by
“Bo” Duhe (REP):
Lori Landry (DEM):
5d. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 17th Judicial District Court received by
Brent Abadie (REP):
Kristine Russell (REP):
5e. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 22nd Judicial District Court received by
Warren Montgomery (REP):
Vincent Wynne (REP):
5f. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 25th Judicial District Court received by
Gilbert “Gibby” Andry (REP):
Charles J. Ballay (REP):
Leo Palazzo (REP):
Terry Sercovich (REP):
5g. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 27th Judicial District Court received by
Charles Cravins (DEM):
Chad P. Petrie (REP):
5h. Percentage of votes for district attorney, 38th Judicial District Court received by
W. Thomas “Tom” Barrett III (REP):
Jennifer Jones (DEM):
5i. Percentage of votes for district attorney, Orleans Criminal District Court received by
Arthur Hunter (DEM):
Keva Landrum (DEM):
Morris Reed (DEM):
Jason Williams (DEM):
Optional, if it’s in your area.
6. Percentage of votes for Mayor-President, East Baton Rouge Parish received by
Sharon Weston Broome (DEM):
Steve Carter (REP):
C. Denise Marcelle (DEM):
Others:
7. How many of Louisiana’s 64 parishes will vote to Legalize Sports Betting? (Pick a number from 0 to 64.)
8. What percentage of Louisiana’s 3.054 million registered voters will vote for president?
Bonus
Total electoral votes in U.S. won by
Biden/Harris:
Trump/Pence:
Scoring: One point each for numbers 1-5, pick a winner in the races in your area plus answers to 7 and 8. Maximum score is 8 points. Five points extra for each correct winner’s percentage of the votes. Maximum score is 30 points. Ten bonus points for the correct Electoral Votes tally.
Awards: Top finishers get recognized in a future column. Grand Prize for most points is an hourlong lunch on me at a modest restaurant of your choice to talk politics or convince me of a column topic. No one is ineligible. Reporters, columnists, radio and TV news folks. Heck, even the politicians can show us what ya got. It costs nothing to take a chance.
Finally, a way to enjoy politics no matter whose side you are on or what political party you claim.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.