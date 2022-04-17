With over 700 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Alternative Transportation
We received 712 entries in this week’s Caption Contest! From drones and Teslas to carpooling and circus clowns, these were terrific. Our winner really hit the spot; pun intended! Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Marcia Garcia, Gretna: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Jay High, Baton Rouge: “Ever since he learned how to hotwire the Tesla charging station, he’s been taking it to work!”
Lucille C. Hanafy, Metairie: “We better hide the drone.”
Rod McEwen, Waverly, GA: “Do you think he’ll make it through the I-610 connector??”
David Boyd, Baton Rouge: “Dad said I had a choice – cut my allowance by the cost of one tank of gas – or this!”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “His carpool group is not going to be very happy this morning.”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “No one will sell Dad an extended car warranty.”
Bob Casey, Covington: “How far across the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge do you think he’ll get before the battery dies?”
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “Dad, that still won’t count as a ‘High’ Occupancy Vehicle…”
John Schneider, Terrytown: “He said something about the new normal.”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “Yes, but if we let him get away with this, next it’ll be our treehouse!”
Jean-Louis Cozic, Kenner:“At first when he said we were getting an electric car I was all excited.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “There’s something about Dad that reminds me of Fred Flintstone!!!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “As you can see, my dad’s working ‘remote’.”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “It’s a good thing he couldn’t get the RC plane started.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge:“It’s the new Dodge reCharger.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “And I just had it detailed too.”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “He won’t get far. He can’t even work the TV remote control.”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “I’m not sure he’s going to be able to pull the boat with his new car!”
Frank Vicidomina, Metairie: “He finally got a Ferrari he could afford.”
Christine Crow, Gonzales: “If he loses his job, he’s got the makings of a good circus clown!”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “Let’s run ahead of him and watch him hit that speed bump!!!”
Sherrie Holliday, Metairie: “We’ll never get another turn until gas prices come down.”
David Tripp Hanemann, Metairie: “He paid me in juice boxes to rent the car.”
Joseph Rodrigue, Jr., River Ridge: “We better go inside and hide our scooters.”
Don Randon, Gretna: “I’m really dreading the trip to Grandma’s this summer.”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “Think that’s crazy? Yesterday he flew to Mamou on a drone!”
Harper Vicidomina-Mills (Age 7), Metairie: “Why is he going to work in a mini car and playing a game at the same time?”
Mary P. Lupo, MD, New Orleans: “It’s a tight fit but it beats paying for ga$.”
Chris Albus, Baton Rouge: “It’s the only electric vehicle my dad can afford.”
Jason Bailey, Metairie: “If Dad makes it to work, do you think he’ll get to keep his SUV’s parking spot?...”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “Yeh, but wait until he hits the I-10 bridge. That’ll slow him down.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “Well it looks like we won’t be driving to Disney World this year!!”
Lisa Haydel-Vicidomina, Metairie: “Dad is going to get a ticket for driving and texting at the same time!”
Lisa Williford, Nevada City, CA: “The sad thing is that he was doing this BEFORE gas prices went up.”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt