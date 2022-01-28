Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is popping up in all kinds of places these days, most recently as title sponsor for the Crescent City Classic.
There was a big question mark over the much-loved New Orleans 10K road race. The Allstate Sugar Bowl ended its run as title sponsor in 2021. Race officials worked to land another top sponsor without success. Without support, it wasn’t certain that the race could survive. But a new partnership between the CCC and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s business leadership team means it's on.
People will sign up, line up and run in what will be the Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic on April 16.
The three-year deal means CCC race director Eric Stuart and his team can concentrate on organizing a successful event.
“I am truly excited about our partnership with the Crescent City Classic,” Benson said. “It is an important event for our city. We are a city of major events, and the Crescent City Classic is one of the most iconic.”
Under the new collaboration, Stuart and his group will continue to oversee the race, while Benson underwrites the cost and her executive team helps on the business side. The plan is to leverage the club’s longstanding ties in the sports and entertainment industry to re-establish the CCC as one of the country's premier road races.
Greg Bensel, the senior vice president for communications with the Saints and Pelicans, said the new arrangement aims to “see the race reach its true potential and get back the race, the Crescent City Classic, that we have all grown up remembering in New Orleans.”
Bensel indicated that all involved are hopeful that the new arrangement will last beyond three years. We hope so too.