A student won Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest! Check out her great punchline and all of these hilarious finalists!!

Talkin’ Turkey
We received 529 clever, funny punchlines in this week’s Caption Contest. From vegetarian getaways to a trip to a weight loss spa, not a turkey in the bunch! This week’s winner is a high school student! A senior at St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge. Nice job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Elizabeth Usher: Baton Rouge (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Warren Bayer, Covington: “A wing seat please, and don’t try to stuff me in with a duck and a chicken… I’ve heard ‘bout that!”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “Why am I seated in the smoking section?”
Scott P. Escott, Baton Rouge: “No, I don’t want to sign up for the Frequent Fryer Club!”
Patrick Scanlon, New Orleans: “But I reserved a ring-side seat!”
Joseph S. Olejnik, Metairie: “You can’t cancel my flight. I have a pardon waiting.”
Scott Bull, Walker: “Help!! This ticket says one way…. Turkey to Greece on Thanksgiving Day.”
Barbara Madere, Terrytown: “SEND ME SOMEWHERE VEGETARIAN!!!!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “Let’s just say I’m trying to stay ahead of the carve.”
Mark Embree, Metairie: “OK, OK, I will take the middle seat if you promise me one thing: The cabin temperature will not be 350° bake!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “I couldn’t get here earlier!!! I was being weighed!!!”
Bill Grimes, Kemah, TX:“The additional charge for the giblets is how much?”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Just make sure it isn’t a dinner flight.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “Ain’t got time to take a fast train.”
Cambre Bares (Age 8), Baton Rouge: “Please my guts depend on it!”
Lauren Lastowski, Philadelphia, PA: “No, I’m okay with the mass flight cancellations, I can be late for Thanksgiving.”
Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans:“I want a destination where you don’t get dressed up.”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “Anywhere that doesn’t have an extradition treaty!”
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “CANCELLED?!!! Well, what turkey did that?!!”
Sylvia Johnson, Mandeville: “The first-class meal isn’t turkey, is it?”
Nancy Van Den Akker, New Orleans: “IS THERE A PLACE WITH NOTHING TO BE THANKFUL FOR?”
Henry Huber (Age 11), Washington, DC: “I said Turkey, not Hungary!”
Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “My price has gone up so high, I need my ticket changed to first class.”
Susan C. Levin, Metairie: “QUICKLY! To the nearest bird sanctuary!”
Joe Kovacs, New Orleans: “Thanksgiving?!? It’s rising sea levels I’m running from!!!”
Grace Anne Crifasi, Baton Rouge: “Since when are cranberry sauce and cornbread dressing served as snacks on airplanes?!”
Gail Pesses, Metairie: “It’s OK if I sit in the cheap seats – I am used to being stuffed.”
Addison Macha, Baton Rouge: “Quickly, I’m in a pluck! I need outta here before they gobble me up!”
Philip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Someplace with a day spa, losing weight is my only chance.”
Terrific job, Everyone!
Best wishes---Walt