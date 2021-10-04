Congressional Democrats are pushing to allow federal bureaucrats to "negotiate" drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. Specifically, they want to use the upcoming budget reconciliation bill to overturn Medicare's noninterference clause, which lawmakers put in place back in 2003 to ensure that government couldn't ration seniors' access to medicines.
Repealing this clause would do little to reduce costs for patients, but would effectively destroy the research and development of innovative, life-saving medicines. It would also put the federal government in even greater control of our health care system.
Louisianians, like all Americans, reap tremendous rewards from medical advances.
Unfortunately, some members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, hate the idea that innovative American businesses make a return on their investments, employing thousands of Americans as they do so.
Negotiating with the government is certain to result in take-it-or-leave-it prices for drug manufacturers. If companies "take it" — in other words, settle for a suboptimal price that robs them of a fair return on their investment — they will struggle to secure investment for the next generation of drugs.
This de facto price-control scheme could have life-and-death consequences. Experts estimated that under one of the Democrats' proposals, we could expect 56 fewer new drugs, including 16 fewer cancer treatments, to become available to patients over the next decade.
Though Big Pharma could possibly find a way to maximize profit, smaller labs and start-ups would simply get crushed. Competition would be stifled. And our nation's pharmaceutical research capacity would also vanish, as the industry would lose up to $1.5 trillion in revenue, resulting in a large reduction in their workforce.
Another possibility, of course, is that drug-makers will not "take it," but "leave it," spurning the artificially low prices that the federal government offers for their cures and therapies. In turn, government bureaucrats would then refuse to cover the medicines, depriving our Medicare patients of drugs they desperately need and can't otherwise afford.
Louisiana is already ranked in the top ten nationally in five cancer risk areas. This year alone, our home state will mourn nearly 9,000 cancer deaths. In future years, many of those lives will be saved thanks to new treatments — that is, unless congressional Democrats get their way.
Greater government intervention in health care will not benefit patients in Louisiana, nor the nation.
One day, your survival could depend upon the availability of innovative, lifesaving drugs. As a physician who's dedicated his life to serving Louisianans, I hope Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, will lead the charge against attempts to remove the noninterference clause in Congress. We need him to fight for more competition and free market innovation.
Put simply, Americans deserve far better than bureaucratic federal control of life-saving medicines. Our lives depend on it.
Terri Timmcke is a nurse and president of the Greater New Orleans Tea Party.