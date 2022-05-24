It doesn't take a Rhodes Scholar to figure out that the only agenda that U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has for the next four years is to impede every legislation proposed by the Biden administration, whether it is beneficial to the country or not.
He wants to make sure that the present administration fails. However, I never thought that his obstructionist role would be so pervasive and demented that he would risk the lives of newborns just to prove a point.
Last week, Scalise sent a memo to all House GOP offices recommending that members vote against the legislation that was proposed to address the baby formula shortage. He argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought up the bill “in hopes of covering up the administration’s ineptitude by throwing additional money at the FDA with no plan to actually fix the problem, all while failing to hold the FDA accountable.”
Whether that point was valid or not, the crisis needed to be addressed immediately, because newborns and babies would die without a solution. He proposed no solution himself.
Apparently, his obsession as an obstructionist is so pervasive now that he is willing to let babies die just to prove a point and embarrass the present administration. Thankfully, the legislation passed and does seem to address the problem. What a pathetic individual Scalise has become.
JIM ANDERSON
retired
Ponchatoula