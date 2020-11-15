Can you tell us what these Thanksgiving turkeys are up to in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest?!

Zoom Thanksgiving
Like everything else in 2020, it looks like Thanksgiving will be different for many families this year. Some will do their best to social distance and mask-up while others will try Zoom Thanksgivings with friends and relatives.
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 23rd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 19th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt