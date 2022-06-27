With great alarm, I heard supposed Catholic leaders President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi blast the Supreme Court, saying it took away a constitutional right, it was sad day, etc.
The right to have an abortion was never a constitutional right. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom I admired, said this herself, and Roe v. Wade was decided on the wrong premise.
It’s a great threat to democracy to have our leaders discounting the highest court in the land. Demonstrators in front of justices' homes are breaking a federal law and Merrick Garland and Biden have not arrested nor demanded they be arrested.
If protestors were demonstrating at liberal justices' homes, it would not be tolerated for a second.
Obey the law in place, and arrest and clear the protestors before someone gets hurt.
BETTY CHAMPAGNE
retired
Covington