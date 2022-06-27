1240ce56-c3f2-56de-a24d-21ee666b0be2

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. A new book on Ginsburg explores her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and her hope that courts stop enforcing confidentiality clauses in sexual misconduct cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 AP Photo by Jeff Chiu

With great alarm, I heard supposed Catholic leaders President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi blast the Supreme Court, saying it took away a constitutional right, it was sad day, etc.

The right to have an abortion was never a constitutional right. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom I admired, said this herself, and Roe v. Wade was decided on the wrong premise.

It’s a great threat to democracy to have our leaders discounting the highest court in the land. Demonstrators in front of justices' homes are breaking a federal law and Merrick Garland and Biden have not arrested nor demanded they be arrested.

If protestors were demonstrating at liberal justices' homes, it would not be tolerated for a second.

Obey the law in place, and arrest and clear the protestors before someone gets hurt.

BETTY CHAMPAGNE

retired

Covington

