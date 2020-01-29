The new Lafayette City Council has the opportunity to regain control of the city’s budget and correct the inequitable cost-sharing for Lafayette Consolidated Government that has benefited from the City’s benevolence since the beginning of LCG in 1996.
The tenuous financial relationship between city and parish of Lafayette governments is not unlike one between two people sharing an apartment. One (city) has an income that meets living expenses. The other (parish) barely scrapes by with limited resources. The two have an “arrangement” whereby they contribute to the expenses based on what each can afford with one (city) paying as much as 87% of their combined living expenses.
The Parish of Lafayette has clung (i.e. mooched) on the financial coattails of the city of Lafayette for 24 years under the guise of Lafayette Consolidated Government. The city remains a legal entity under the LCG Charter and by law its revenues can only be expended within the city. In reality, however, a complicated cost allocation formula has effectively allowed city funds to cover the parish’s inability to pay its fair share of LCG.
Simply put, the formula allows the parish to pay for what it can afford and the remaining costs are covered by the city. That should be a priority concern for the Lafayette City Council. The amended LCG charter has re-established city control of its budget and the City Council has considerable leverage in determining what is its fair share of LCG expenses going forward.
Historically, the allocation formula has been directed by whomever was mayor-president. Walter Comeaux placed a significant burden on the city; Joey Durel attempted to equalize the equation; and Joel Robideaux relied on recommendations from a consulting firm. The method of shared financing under the Comeaux and Robideaux administrations favored the struggling parish. All of the respective accounting procedures were approved by council members serving at the time.
LCG is one of, if not the most, convoluted forms of government in America. It does not govern the municipalities of Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Youngsville and Scott even though all are part of Lafayette Parish. What LCG does is administer services for the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parish. There are concerns that the creation of separate city and parish councils will only exacerbate the flaws of LCG.
I agree that the “politics” of a mayor-president working with two councils is daunting. However, this restored dual governing process will call attention to how parish government has failed not only to pay its fair share of LCG, but has not provided the services that are expected by its parish constituency.
The committee tasked with addressing the charter transition has concluded that the biggest priority for the new city and parish councils is to decide how to allocate LCG costs. Committee member and Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux called it “the big elephant in the room” and suggested the top item on the new councils’ to-do list should be discussing the 25 formulas that rationalize the city bearing an unfair share of LCG expenses, according to an Acadiana Advocate report.
Three of the five Lafayette City Council members carry over significant institutional knowledge gained from their service on the City-Parish Council. They have the opportunity to provide leadership in determining what is the city’s fair share of LCG expenses. The city council should initiate budget talks immediately with both the Parish Council and mayor-president and not wait until budget review in July.
Bruce Conque formerly served on the City-Parish Council.