With over 675 spicy entries sent in, check out the HOTTEST punchlines in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Spicy Hot!
We received 688 red hot entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were super clever and lots of fun to read (inside with the air conditioning on)! Enjoy this week’s punchlines and stay cool, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Dale Stout, Colorado Springs, CO: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
David Tripp Hanemann, Metairie: “We did it! We matched the ice cream with the heat index!”
John Hanley, Baton Rouge: “Tomorrow it’s popsicles and peppers!”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “The box says we have to boil these now for 20 minutes!”
Bill Delauned, Prairieville: “I call it Tabas-cone.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Heat got your tongue?!!”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “If you think this is good wait til you get to the habanero pepper in the bottom of the cone.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “Once you get past the hot stuff, you’ve got it licked!”
Mike Fisher, Kenner: “Regular sprinkles are for kids.”
Louis Freshley, Mandeville: “BAM!”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “‘Cayenne’ you handle the heat?”
Hadley Delta Fox (Age 9), Portland, OR: “Summer just got 20 degrees hotter, talk about a heat wave!”
Brian Almon, Metairie: “Now I am as hot inside as I am outside.”
Diane Riehlmann, Metairie: “I’m calling it – pralines and cajun dream!”
Jim Cook, Baton Rouge: “Now, this is what I call Icy Hot.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Make sure you know where a water fountain is before you try it.”
Harper Vicidomina-Mills (Age 7), Metairie: “I found sprinkles! Hope you like it!!!”
Mary Harvey, Metairie: “Sure, it may be hot outside, but ‘you’ve gotta fight fire with fire’!!”
Jim Flock, Harahan: “Maybe we can call it ‘ice cream etouffee’!”
Richie Corvers, River Ridge: “This takes ‘lagniappe’ to a whole new level.”
Pat Shingleton, Baton Rouge: “I knew you’d love my ICE SCREAM!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the Cajun.”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “I’ve got a hot scoop for you.”
Madeleine Winningkoff, Metairie: “I guess we could call this ‘spice cream’.”
Joni Catanzaro, Baton Rouge: “I call it Fire and Ice!”
Kimberly McDaniel-King, Slidell: “These new sprinkles make my eyes tinkle.”
Vicki Whittington, Baton Rouge: “This is the best way to ‘lick’ the heat in South Louisiana!”
Charles Riddle, III, Marksville: “It’s great on pancakes too!”
Danny McCabe, Kenner: “There’s hot! Then there’s Louisiana hot!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “Paul Prudhomme would be so proud.”
Christine Crow, Gonzales: “They were out of rainbow sprinkles!”
Erin Rednour-Burnette, River Ridge: “I found something hotter than our weather!”
Drew Kurzweil, New Orleans: “Maybe we should wash these down with a snowball!”
Great job, everyone!
Best - Walt