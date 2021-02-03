What are the most valuable natural resources of Louisiana: oil and gas, seafood, agriculture, the Mississippi River?
None of the above.
People are our most valuable natural resource. Why are so many people leaving Louisiana?
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Louisiana had a population of 4.681 million in 2016; 4.674 million in 2017; 4.664 million in 2018; 4.658 million in 2019; and down to 4.645 million in 2020. This trend is not good for many reasons.
Those census numbers were before Joe Biden took over. Now that we are seeing President Joe Biden’s immediate attacks on the oil and gas industry, this population-loss trend will get worse, much worse.
Hundreds of thousands in Louisiana depend on the fossil fuels industry for jobs; as the corporate giants consolidate and realign their assets, expect even more out-migration.
The Louisiana Legislature begins its regular session in April. It will be interesting to see if any legislators successfully address the attacks on our economy and the continued loss of our working population. Major policy reforms must be aimed at attracting investments and jobs.
Finding out from major employers what the state can do to keep them here and hire more Louisiana workers would be a start. Restructuring the way our state taxes business and individuals, eliminating the income tax to match Florida and Texas, would be huge.
One way to find out what’s going on with population movements is to check the annual migration report from U-Haul. Data is compiled from over two million one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year.
Where are they headed? Tennessee was No. 1 for 2020 after being No. 12 in 2019. Louisiana was No. 40 in 2019 and dropped to No. 44 in 2020. Bad news as we become a less desirable state for those looking for a new place to live and work.
After Tennessee, Texas was No. 2 and Florida was No. 3 (our major competitors for people and businesses) followed by Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia to round out the top 10 destinations for U-Haulers in 2020.
A more upscale group of movers use United Van Lines which also does a migration study every year. It showed Americans are migrating to the west and south, but not here.
Louisiana showed total inbound traffic of 47.3% with outbound traffic of 52.7% for 2020. You might be wondering why these people are leaving: 72% say a job in another state; 12% want to be closer to family members in other states; 9% leave when they retire.
More disturbing facts from the UVL report about Louisiana: 57% of the outbound are between the ages of 18 and 44; 70% of the outbound make more than $100,000 a year; people with household incomes under $50,000 a year are twice as likely to come to Louisiana as to leave, and people with household incomes of $50,000 to $75,000 a year (commonly called “middle class”) are almost twice as likely to leave Louisiana as to come.
This is more bad news. Louisiana is losing its taxpayers; its tax-recipients are staying. We’re losing the middle- and upper-income households and gaining more lower-income families.
Think Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators know this?
Judging by their actions, they either don’t know or don’t care. You decide which is worse.
As a former state Secretary of Labor, I’ll tell you who does know about these population trends: economic development professionals who advise businesses where to move or expand. The quantity and quality of future workforces are major factors guiding businesses' investment decisions.
Now is when Edwards should be attracting jobs and taxpayers instead of closing businesses. Our neighbor states have already figured out how to do this.
Six of the top ten inbound states are Southern and two other Gulf Coast states are doing better than Louisiana: South Carolina had 64% inbound; North Carolina was 60%; Tennessee, 60%; Alabama, 60%; Florida, 59.6%; Arkansas, 59%; Texas, 54%; and Mississippi was 48.1% inbound. Remember: Louisiana was 47.3%.
Moving companies report that people are moving South but Louisiana is missing out. Edwards and legislators should be held accountable for correcting this problem under their watch.
These people's movements are facts. Those leaving are Republicans and Democrats, Black and White people, men and women, and all are workers and taxpayers moving someplace they think is better than Louisiana.
Let’s find a governor and legislators who will solve this critical out-migration problem.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.