Things are not good in North Baton Rouge, and they're getting worse. The most violent year so far in East Baton Rouge Parish has been 2017, and the trend has continued this year. Homicides skyrocketed 70 percent in 2017 from the previous year. 2017 was the most violent in the history of the parish. The vast majority of the killings happened in North Baton Rouge, making the neighborhood one of the most dangerous on the planet.
Understandably, businesses seem reluctant to invest in North Baton Rouge. The likelihood of an employee suffering injury or even death is much higher than in safer neighborhoods. And the cost of stolen goods in a crime-ridden area is also a consideration.
Some blame racism on the lack of businesses opening in North Baton Rouge. But most business owners only see one color, green, as in money. Basic economics dictate it's more difficult to make a profit in a neighborhood troubled by crime.
That dynamic has led to what's being described as a "food desert" in North Baton Baton. Residents often have to drive or take a bus to get fresh fruits and vegetables because there aren't many grocery stores in the area. Locals can get junk food, liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets at convenience stores, but healthy food like fresh produce is hard to come by.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration proposed spending three-quarters of a million in taxpayer dollars over the next three years to incentivize grocery stores to open in North Baton Rouge. The Metro Council unanimously approved the plan.
While politicians waste taxpayer dollars trying to woo grocery stores into an economically depressed neighborhood, they ignore the root of the problem. Crime drives away investment. Make North Baton Rouge safer, and investment will follow. Many parish leaders obviously don't see it that way.
If they did, then why would District Attorney Hillar Moore III be forced to send Broome a letter a month ago saying his office was in “financial crisis?" Moore had to eliminate a chief homicide prosecutor position, a deputy domestic violence prosecutor and a deputy sex crimes prosecutor to make his budget work. Moore’s office also recently laid off three clerical employees, he said.
“We need to find a solution, absolutely, because it’s going to be very tough managing the caseloads that we have, but it’s something we believe we can work with the city on in 2019,” said Mark Dumaine, the district attorney’s chief of administration. “I am hopeful that the mayor is looking at our issues and will solve our problems for 2019. We have solved our problems for 2018 by reducing staff.”
Forcing the DA's office to reduce staff, especially a homicide prosecutor position, while the city's murder rate skyrockets 70 percent is indefensible. Can you imagine the resources allocated if the more affluent areas of Baton Rouge saw the same spike in violence as in North Baton Rouge? I doubt the DA's office would see cuts if that were the case.
Spending $750,000 in the hopes businesses will ignore the higher cost of operating in North Baton Rouge while at the same time ignoring the needs of the DA's office is the perfect example of putting the cart before the horse. Only in the world of government does it makes sense.
Why do we even have a government if it can't maintain law and order? The parish should prioritize tax dollars to beef up the police presence in North Baton Rouge to make it safer. That would serve the interest of the majority of law-abiding citizens living there.
