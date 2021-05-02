FISH ON!!! Check out who reeled-in the WINNER and finalists spots in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest.

Fishy Situation
Get the net!! We received 731 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This was a tough one, but you folks came up with a boatload of great ideas. So many keepers. Well done!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Susan Miller, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Charles Morris, Harahan: “I promised I would call you if it’s the last thing I do.”
James D. Rives III, Baton Rouge: “Wow, I just opened a Twitter account, and I already have TWO followers!”
Arianna Blakely, Newton, MA: “Hey! Are we still on for lunch later? I’m starved!”
Toni Arsenaux, Westwego: “What, turn around?! No way, I can see you waving!!!”
Diane Christy, Jefferson: “Hey, It’s me, Jonah! I’m out!!!!”
David Weber, Kenner: “I’ll be home soon. What’s for dinner?”
Lance Thompson, Folsom: “Mom, I won the Lotto!”
Trevor Levens, Metairie: “I finally got my stimulus check! Things are really looking up for 2021!”
George Lopez, LaPlace: “Make it a double pepperoni with stuffed crust!”
Laurie Bloom, Brightwaters, NY: “That’s funny, Waze is reporting a hazard?”
Raymond Hebert, Lafayette: “Sushi? I love sushi. I can’t wait.”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “It’s a fish eat fish world in this new school I’m in.”
Phyllis Sanders, Lafayette: “Can you believe they want to ban our cell phones while DIVING?!!”
Ken Morse, Abita Springs: “WAIT TILL YOU HEAR ABOUT THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Not to worry… I’m always careful when I’m on the phone.”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “Can I call you back? My parents are on my tail about cleaning my room.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “Mom, quit telling me to put down the phone and watch where I’m going. I know what I’m doing.”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “Can’t wait for you to get a whiff of my new cologne, Ode de Shrimp.”
Adrienne McNab, Baton Rouge: “Mama always said one day I would get to swim with the big fish!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “Glad to report no fish hooks in this area!”
Karla Miller Aucoin, Washington: “I’ll have to call you back. My cell phone is about to die!!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Hey Google, what’s a pescatarian?”
Richard J. Lochren Jr, MSgt (RET), USAF, New Orleans: “Really you say I’m blowing up on TikTok right now! Cool, I wonder why?”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “My new friends have invited me to play Russian Nesting Dolls. It sounds like fun!”
Chuck J. Cucchiara, Kenner: “I gotta go, Mom! My cell phone bill is about to eat me alive!”
Thomas White (Age 10), Baton Rouge: “Hey, Mom! Guess what I just started? A food chain!”
Malinda Chartier, Baton Rouge: “By leaving work 15 minutes early, I managed to get ahead of all the traffic.”
Patricia Morris, New Orleans: “Not much. What’s happening with you?”
Bill Hebert, Metairie:“I got both vaccines, Mom. There’s nothing to worry about.”
Deidre Charlot, New Orleans: “The camera on my new cell phone is so advanced I feel like I have eyes in back of my head.”
Kristen Spring, Baton Rouge: “Yeah, I finally got a phone! I can’t believe my parents thought it would be too distracting!”
Dottie Derbes, Covington: “Gotta run! I’m about to get chewed out for being on the phone too long.”
Anna Gentry, Kenner:“C’mon, Flipper, it’s a great day to play… What could possibly go wrong!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “Are you herring me now?”
Karl Mintz (Age 7), New Orleans:“Be safe, bye!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Hey, check me out on the Fish Finder App!”
Bob Reigert, Jefferson: “Ma, I may be late getting home tonight. Some friends are having me for dinner!”
Ann Randon, Metairie: “Sorry, I have to hang up. I am trying to prevent becoming a fish version of a Turducken.”
