Like many professions, the nursing field isn’t as diverse as the people it serves. Healthcare leaders and educational institutions know that, and they’ve been working to address the disparity.
Southern University New Orleans Chancellor James Ammons knows it, too.
Last month, the Louisiana State Board of Nursing granted the SUNO approval to create a bachelor of science nursing program and have students start this fall. Those who pursue the degree will use high-fidelity simulation labs, human patient simulators and mannequins simulating pregnancies as a part of completing the program.
It wasn’t that long ago that SUNO was placed on probation by the accreditation body that determines standards for higher education institutions in much of the South. A big reason was financial instability. Ammons promised that he would make some tough decisions, including cutting the athletics program.
“Our goal is to have the institution removed from probation and to strengthen its academic core,” Ammons, who is also the executive vice president for the Southern University System, told board members. He said finances were the necessary focus but strong academic programs would emerge.
SUNO’s nursing program is a test case, and can position itself as a viable option for students who might not want to study far from home and those who hope to limit expenses.
Ammons and his SUNO leadership team deserve credit for the initiative. Now they have to prove the decision was a good one by recruiting, educating and graduating nurses who look like a lot of their future patients.