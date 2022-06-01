With interest, I read the article on May 30 titled "CATS looks to lure more riders."
The first sentence in the article indicates Baton Rouge transportation leaders hope this proposed corridor could convince more people to get on the bus. I don't see this being successful, with the route between Plank Road and LSU attracting enough riders to justify the expense.
I am also trying to figure out how investing $53.7 million for this proposed nine-mile route, which comes to $5.96 million per mile with an annual increase of $3 million to operate it, is a good investment.
This is not "forward thinking." It is simply not thinking at all.
Though I had to do a bit of research, it appears that CATS' current budget, prior to this project, is around $30 million dollars, with $20 million coming from property taxes. It is obvious that CATS is nowhere near self-sustaining in the service it provides to a small amount of EBR citizens.
As we are all aware, CATS' track record, often reported in the media, is not known for its success.
Just like our president wanting everyone to "pay their fair share," it seems like EBR elected and appointed officials are wanting to be like Robin Hood and take from one to give to another.
It is our money, not theirs.
MITCH LANDRY
retired former city employee
Greenwell Springs