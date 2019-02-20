When you give a political figure a veto over state budgets, by requiring that committee decisions be made unanimous, there ought to be a very high burden of proof on a holdout.
Failing to meet that burden of proof is House Speaker Taylor Barras, who for the fourth time in as many months used his veto on the four-man Revenue Estimating Conference to block progress on the state budget.
One problem: This is a technical question that ought to be based on expert analysis and the economists who advise the politicians on the REC. They are being overridden by Barras’ veto.
The REC does not exist to decide specifically what the state spends. Rather, it determines — based on experts and data — how much the state has to spend.
That forecast is being blocked by Barras, R-New Iberia.
A second problem: Barras doesn’t have a very good reason for his obstinate refusal to act.
Barras said he's being cautious, citing economic uncertainty that he said causes "heartburn" for him. He said he doesn't want to add money, only to have to cut later.
This is simply not plausible.
We suspect that it is politics invading a body that ought to be driven entirely by the data.
A Democrat whose policies are often opposed by Barras, Gov. John Bel Edwards must propose on Friday a new state budget for the year beginning July 1.
The REC blockade makes it more difficult, because it places outside the pale the money that economists say is coming in fine. It forces budget cuts on Friday that won't realistically ever happen, but alarm agencies and communities they serve.
With the governor proposing a teacher pay raise, maybe there is some small political gain for the Republican Barras to say that Edwards didn’t make the pay raise happen, but that teachers got a raise because of later action by the Republican-led Legislature.
Unfortunately for Barras' position, the Republican-led Senate represented by President John Alario, R-Westwego, backs the new forecast, as does the independent economist on the panel, LSU’s Jim Richardson, and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
Richardson described the proposed forecast changes as "very cautious."
Why isn’t that enough for Barras? He does not have a good answer to that question.
There is an old joke among economists that if you keep predicting a recession, one day you are going to be right.
We hope that there is not a recession coming soon, but we are much surer that there won’t be a recession before Friday, when Barras’ ill-considered ploy forces a budget that includes cuts that aren’t justified by the revenue forecasts that three out of four REC members agree to.