Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Irreconcilable Differences!
It’s the week of the big game between LSU and BAMA and this battle runs deep… REALLY Deep. Probably deeper than any marriage counselor can solve but how about you give it a shot.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
To get the winner and finalists into the paper and online BEFORE the game we've changed the print/web run date to Game Day Saturday, November 9th. As always, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 7th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, folks and GEAUX TIGERS!!!
~ Walt