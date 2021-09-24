Medical research has solved challenges that once seemed insurmountable. We live longer, healthier lives because of it. To succeed in the 21st century, we need to continue to bring big life-changing ideas and solutions to our work.
In our time, there have been advances in curing several forms of cancer based on early diagnosis and innovative research. Increasing knowledge through research has resulted in improvements in quality of life. Thinking big has led to discoveries motivated by scientific exploration and is one path toward innovation. Aiming to tackle big issues through translational neurosciences, which apply scientific ideas, will expand this concept of “big” into one that is “huge” for society.
The human brain is one of the last frontiers of knowledge — one that requires adequate funding for research by the National Institutes of Health, other federal agencies and private foundations. In addition, young people must be encouraged to pursue careers in neuroscience. This begins with a mindset on understanding the brain, its intricacies, and its impact on society.
One of the major issues before us is that of an aging population. Age-related neurodegenerations and diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and macular degeneration, are increasing at a startling rate. Uncovering the secrets of successful aging is a must if we are to reduce the burden placed on individuals, families and society. The resources necessary for an elderly population unable to care for itself to be properly cared for by professional caregivers strike a tremendous blow to the gross domestic product of any nation.
With this in mind, why should we focus on neuroscience in Louisiana? One of the reasons is that no brain disease has a cure today, no matter how early a diagnosis is made. A focus on neurosciences in our region will contribute to tackling the growing challenges of age-related diseases. Of course, we will not solve all of these issues from local/regional efforts; multidisciplinary and inter-institutional networks of collaborative research also need to be fostered, which will, in turn, strengthen our local efforts.
The vision is a transformational idea to enhance neuroscience awareness of health care, business and civic leaders in the city of New Orleans and the state. It will provide a major economic and intellectual stimulus to our city, attracting neuroscientists, clinician-neuroscientists, and scientists from other fields to the region, as well as new businesses and entrepreneurs.
A short-term goal is to become a champion in neurosciences in the region (at least from Birmingham in Alabama to Houston), that the salient prestige will make us well known, like the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Our region cannot become number-one in every area of medicine and research and development, but we need to focus on a few areas to succeed. We have a strong track record in neuroscience research here and a vision of how to make it happen, and the proposed focus on neuroscience in Louisiana is a way of making this happen.
The realization of the economic impact of a focus in neuroscience will contribute to solving the “innovation deficit” in our regional and national economy. It will create high-paying jobs and foster a new industry that will evolve around it. Overall, it will attract well-educated/trained professionals and spark the development of a new regional workforce. This research and innovation will lead to intellectual property and startup companies in neuro-biotech and I.T. related to brain sciences. Supporting subsidiary companies will be developed, and branches of big pharmaceuticals interested in tapping into neurodevelopment and innovation will move in. These developments would be fully synergistic with the BioInnovation Center in New Orleans.
The clusters of neuroscience startup companies would also foster the establishments of companies that carry out contract development and/or manufacturing, such as biomanufacturing, including gene-related services.
Overall, neuroinnovation clusters should be created in a business-friendly environment that yields a critical mass of talent for neuropharma/biotech investment and operations, facilitating further creative infrastructure and attracting more talent dominated by the successes of entrepreneurship. The clusters must be economically competitive to operate with support from economic policies and incentives to sustain policy-stable cluster(s) regarding regulations. Expanded collaborations with Europe, South America, and other regions of the world. This would create demand for travelers that will become a magnet for establishing international airline hubs at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Thus, the solution to the problem is not just talking about the issues that plague us but getting to the root buried deep within the human brain by concentrating our efforts on the neurosciences in our region. I believe this is where neuroscience will eventually lead us — if we allow it.
Nicolas G. Bazan, M.D., is an LSU Boyd Professor who heads the Neuroscience Center of Excellence, School of Medicine, LSU Health New Orleans.