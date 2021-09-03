As Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coast Sunday as one of the strongest storms in U.S. history, it brought severe property damage for tens of thousands of homeowners, including many who could least afford it. This storm is the latest reminder of how vulnerable coastal Louisiana has become to the “new normal” of extreme weather — and of the urgent need to make our homes more resilient to high winds and flooding before the next storm strikes. As we look ahead, the question facing our state is: will resilience be accessible for everyone? And if not, who will be left behind?
Ida is the worst storm to strike our state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. All of New Orleans suffered from Katrina, but racial minorities and families with low to moderate incomes are still suffering. The Pontchartrain Park community, the first African-American middle class community in the city of New Orleans, was overtaken by floodwaters that left not a single home undamaged. Many houses were destroyed entirely, wiping out the savings and generational wealth of hundreds of Black families.
Since Katrina, Louisiana has now been ravaged by 14 hurricanes, including Ida this year and three last year — and that’s not to mention dozens of smaller but still dangerous tropical storms. We know that the next hurricane is only a matter of time. The incidence of severe weather is likely to rise in the years ahead as climate change takes its toll. A single hurricane can cause tens of billions of dollars in damage, as Laura did last year and Ida almost certainly has done.
The good news? We have solutions. We know how to mitigate flooding: build higher, move back, or divert the water. Now science has also laid out the pieces on wind and rain. Researchers at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) have developed the Fortified standard for home construction and re-roofing. Building or re-roofing to this voluntary, beyond-code standard can equip homes to better withstand winds up to 130 miles per hour and the torrential rain that often accompanies hurricanes.
The cost of building elevated homes to the Fortified standard is slightly higher than the cost of standard construction, typically by 1% to 5% for a new home — a modest incremental cost that is more than made up in the long term by reduced insurance rates and loss prevention. A study by the National Institute for Building Science found that every dollar spent on resilient construction saves five dollars in disaster recovery.
However, while paying an additional 1% to 5% may be a simple investment for affluent homebuyers, it is a significant and, in some cases, prohibitive increase for lower-income residents. Nearly 20% of Louisianans live in poverty, and many above the poverty line still struggle to afford their first home, making the upfront cost of preventing damage unfeasible.
This is a tragedy for these families, many of which hold the majority of their wealth in home equity that can vanish in a span of hours when a storm hits. This resilience disparity also impacts governments and taxpayers in the form of higher disaster recovery costs.
The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and IBHS are working with others to empower lower-income residents to live in safe and resilient homes. It’s a shining example of the power of partnership: nonprofit builders are using funds provided by NORA to construct elevated homes that meet IBHS’s standard.
We are starting to see a critical shift in thinking, where government agencies are proactively taking steps to protect communities from storms rather than simply reacting in their aftermath. We still have a long way to go, particularly in marshaling the government resources needed to ensure widespread resilience, but we are encouraged to see how leaders in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are working to prevent the heartache of storm loss among those most vulnerable.
Hurricane Ida has passed, but the effort to repair and rebuild has only just begun. In the midst of these efforts, we must also look ahead to the next storm. It is critical that we use whatever time we have before it strikes — whether two weeks, two months, or two years — to push for equitable resilience. It is up to all of us to ensure that our most vulnerable families can break this cycle of repeated loss — before the next disaster strikes.
Brenda Breaux is executive director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.