We are experiencing a moment in our country's history. A moment when, for the very first time in my life, Whites are beginning to somewhat empathize in large numbers with what it means to be Black in America.
They are beginning to understand the fear of law enforcement that most Blacks live with every day. A fear that grips us, that White privilege allows them never to have to feel. Fear that, even when you are an entirely law-abiding citizen, your heart races, your palms sweat at the very sight of a police officer, just because of this beautiful Black skin we wear.
I remember when my father gave me "the talk" about what to do, not if but when the police pull me over. I have had the talk with the young men I mentor, and I will have the talk with my son one day. A talk that most White families don't have to worry about, or never even think of having, because they never imagine their child's life depending on it.
As I scroll through my timelines, I continue to see my friends saying that they are tired and exhausted. But let me explain that one, as it is less obvious than our fear of police. The phrase refers to the energy, brain space, and mental capacity it takes to be Black in America. The energy it takes to think and rethink everything you say to ensure you don't come off as too Black to your White counterparts, while at the same time not wanting to sell out your community to conform to White expectations. The energy it takes to ensure that you aren't making White people uncomfortable constantly. The energy it takes to continually read news and statistics reminding you of how hard it is to be Black. The energy it takes to learn that Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth, and Black people live five years less than their White counterparts. It hits you that the stress of carrying our blackness that we love so much every day is literally and statically killing us.
Is this the moment when America realizes it really does have an extraordinary race problem? This time, will White society stop denying this problem, and stop thinking that just because I don't use the N-word, I'm ok?
Is this the moment? Will things be different this time? Or will it be like every other "MOMENT" once the hashtags and protests have faded, and America settles back into its usual pattern? The pattern of injustice, oppression, and systemic racism that has been the very identity this country was built on?
In this moment, is America finally beginning to understand that a country rooted in equity is good for all? Will Americans in large numbers select leaders who will lead and govern with equity at the forefront of every policy, and not as an afterthought, if it is a thought at all.
Is this the moment? I sure hope it is! For the sake of my one-year-old son, and all of the other kids in America who are too young to fully understand what is going on are but perceptive enough to know that this ain't right, I hope and pray this is the moment!
Cleveland Spears III is president and CEO of the Spears Group and a partner in Equity Media, which owns WBOK radio station.