A reporter for the left-leaning website Politico wrote this week that Donald Trump is “all in” and will campaign to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Reporter Alex Isenstadt writes the president is doing so to “help him regain his political footing at the most perilous moment of his presidency.”
National journalists are prone to exaggerate Trump’s perils. Most of the scandals the media and their allies in the Democrat Party cook up and manufacture end up as nothingburgers. But they can hope, can’t they?
Isenstadt described Trump's effort to oust Edwards as anything but a sure bet “where popular Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeking reelection.”
Popular? That means you’re well-liked, right? How can you describe an incumbent governor with more than $10 million to spend on a reelection campaign as popular when 53.4% of voters rejected him? Edwards only got 46.6% of the vote despite phony polls showing him with higher ratings. Pollster Verne Kennedy predicted Edwards would get 55% of the vote Election Day.
Isenstadt argues Trump is helping fellow Republican and businessman Eddie Rispone to unseat Edwards to “shift a narrative that’s turned sharply against the president.” The media turned the narrative sharply against Trump the moment he won the Republican nomination in 2016. So what’s new?
Some argue the public will view Democrats' so-called impeachment inquiry, held behind closed doors with select testimony leaked to the media, as an obvious abuse of power in an attempt to remove a president they loathe. This whole impeachment saga could very well end up as a major win for Trump thanks to Democrats' arrogance, overconfidence and overreach.
This week, U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from Jefferson Parish led dozens of his fellow Republican members in a charge to storm the secure facility inside the Capitol where Democrats were conducting their kangaroo impeachment court. The move delayed the impeachment charade for five hours. Before the charge, Scalise gave a fiery and passionate speech.
"Through those hidden, closed doors over there, Adam Schiff is trying to impeach a president of the United States. Behind closed doors. Literally trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election, a year before Americans get to go to the polls to decide who's going to be the president," said Scalise.
Scalise called Democrats out for abusing power so audaciously. It was reminiscent of the outrage Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham showed at Senate Democrat’s attempt to destroy the reputation of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Scalise was in rare form.
"Maybe in the Soviet Union, this kind of thing is commonplace. This shouldn't be happening in the United States of America, where they're trying to impeach a president in secret. … The American people deserve better. We will demand better," Scalise said.
Democrats' obsession with Trump and their attempt to remove him from office by any means necessary couldn’t come at a worse time for Edwards. Many Louisiana conservative voters are highly engaged in politics as a result of Democrats displaying such hubris and disregard for due process. The “D” behind Edwards' name is like a scarlet letter for him for many Louisiana voters.
None of this is Edwards’ fault. He’s shown no vocal support for what Democrats are doing in our nation’s capital and the governor has gone out of his way to play nice with the president. Edwards is in a tough spot, though. He can’t very well criticize the impeachment fiasco. His liberal base is staunchly and passionately anti-Trump. And with him only getting 46.6% in the primary, he’s going to need a heavy turnout from his liberal base.
Trump’s “all in” will also hurt Edwards in the way of resources it will bring to the race. Politico reports Trump’s political operation is mobilizing in Louisiana and plans to spend millions on a get-out-the-vote effort.
“Chris Carr, the Trump campaign's political director and a Louisiana native, has become increasingly involved in the state’s gubernatorial contest,” reports Politico.
Whether Democrats’ in-the-shadows impeachment attempt backfires on the party politically is an unknown. But we do know it’s fired up Rispone’s base and that’s not good news for Edwards with the election just three weeks away.
