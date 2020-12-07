My friend and co-author Walter E. Williams passed away Dec. 2; he was 84 years old. On his last day in this vale of tears, he taught an economics class at George Mason University in Virginia and published yet one more of his literally thousands of op-ed essays. He was a regular contributor to this newspaper’s editorial pages.
I think I speak for every open-minded reader, even those who strongly disagreed with every word he ever wrote for this newspaper, when I say he will be sorely missed. Why? He was funny. He was pithy. He told it like it is. He was informative. He was challenging.
A great newspaper features all sides of any controversial topic, and Walter extolled the virtues of the free enterprise system with verve. I think his parents misnamed him with the middle name “Edward.” It should have been “Zealous,” or enthusiastic, or ardent or passionate.
He and I share a lot in common. Apart from both our first names, we share the same political economic philosophy: free markets and libertarianism. He is the author of 10 books, and some 150 publications which have appeared in scholarly journals.
I am honored that I was a co-author of his in The Journal of Labor Research, and he also contributed to a book I co-edited on discrimination and wages.
There are many professional black economists. There are many free-market academic economists. The number of African American “dismal scientists” who favor the laissez-faire capitalist system can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Ok, maybe, two hands. Tops. Walter Williams was one of this rare breed.
As such, he bore the slings and arrows of outrageous criticism to a far greater degree than most. It is a basic understanding of all too many public figures, and private ones too, that all black people must be socialists. If they are not, they are not “authentic.”
Williams was anything but. As a result. he was called an Oreo cookie (black on the outside, but white on the inside), an Uncle Tom, a race traitor. He laughed off such ignorant comments and, unperturbed, churned out not only an amazing quantity of work, but of high quality, too. He was widely considered, second only to his friend and mentor Thomas Sowell, as the African American economist who has made the greatest contribution to rational race relations in the United States.
But his contribution to our civilization was by no means limited to his written publications. He was an excellent public speaker. He appeared on television in shows like "Firing Line," "Face the Nation," Milton Friedman's "Free to Choose” and many others. You don’t get to be a substitute host for Rush Limbaugh’s show if you are tongue-tied.
His interests ranged widely over capitalism, racial and sexual discrimination, apartheid South Africa, unemployment, the minimum wage law, labor unions, the welfare state, education, affirmative action, slavery. But there was one common thread tying these disparate subjects all together: Government can rarely do much good, the free enterprise system can rarely do much bad, and economic freedom is what promotes prosperity and banishes poverty.
He was born poor in the inner city of Philadelphia. He did not die poor. When I invited him to speak to my students and colleagues at Loyola University, he required an honorarium of $20,000, plus expenses which included flying him in on a private jet. And this was the price he charged for friends!
Walter Block teaches economics at Loyola University.