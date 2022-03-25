The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, coupled with China’s growing hegemony, will lead to major supply chain and global trade disruptions.
The global supply chain and trade in Louisiana provides one out of every five jobs, so a plan of action is urgently needed to respond to long-term changes in the geopolitical landscape. Safely unleashing the potential of Louisiana’s energy industry, enhancing trade relationships with reliable long-term partners, and identifying alternative global sources in the supply chain can better position our state and country for a new world of trade and energy independence.
I have traveled extensively, maintained offices, and/or done significant business in both China and Russia over the last several decades. Doing business in these markets was always challenging, but Russian and Chinese businesspeople generally desired positive personal and trade relations with Americans. Tragically, their rulers have become more authoritarian, necessitating many to consider a shift in business to friendlier, more reliable markets.
U.S. imports from China accounted for 19% of overall U.S. imports in 2020 by value, though the number has been falling over the past decade. However, countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines provide viable supply chain options and seek closer relations with the West. These nations are growing their manufacturing and production capabilities, and Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan represent additional mature markets for enhanced trade partnerships.
In addition to geopolitical concerns, higher costs have also rendered China less desirable as a trade partner in recent years, particularly for labor-intensive manufacturing sectors such as footwear and apparel. A recent analysis by PwC found that 80% of manufactured imports from China could capture cost efficiencies if produced in other Asian low-cost countries.
But that said, China has a longstanding policy of supporting its exporters, and at least thus far its rhetorical and pernicious backing of the Russia invasion has not been matched by economic or military support that would invite potentially severe western sanctions.
Sanctions would come at an inopportune time, given China’s long-term growth deceleration; GDP growth is forecast at just 4.8%, far lower than historical levels, according to the International Monetary Fund. Also, as Peter Tirschwell, publisher of the Journal of Commerce explains, “despite much discussion about the potential for re-shoring of manufacturing to America, most believe it will be concentrated in high-value and highly automated production of semiconductors and other advanced goods and not in labor-intensive sectors, which will remain in developing markets, mostly in Asia.”
Mexico is yet another prospective alternative, particularly for North American manufacturers and market sales. The USMCA free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada opens significant new opportunities. Trade within the hemisphere also shortens the length of the currently problematic and congested global supply chain.
As a result of the war in Ukraine, S&P Global economists reduced their forecast of 2022 global real GDP growth to 3.3% from 4.1% in February. In response to severe sanctions imposed by western governments and a mass exodus of businesses, real GDP in Russia itself is projected to plummet 22% this year. Russia’s own supply chain and many businesses are being devastated.
As one of many local examples, Russia had been a major shipper of hardwood through the Port of New Orleans. No more. The port and importers quickly pivoted and secured new, more stable sources of supply from Southeast Asia.
Free and fair trade is a goal we should always strive to attain. It leads to increased prosperity and human progress, has helped to lift billions of people out of poverty and is a force for peace by fostering economic interdependence. But global trade, though growing, is increasingly regionalized while global efforts to expand trade by broadening the mandate of the World Trade Organization have faltered.
I close with the critical need for U.S. energy independence and Louisiana’s role in attaining this national and economic security imperative. Now is the time for the Biden administration to encourage new LNG pipeline projects and reinvigorate oil and gas drilling and production. We can restore energy independence here at home and help supply our allies abroad with critically needed resources. And we have far higher environmental standards regulating our energy industry than do other potential sources such as Iran and Venezuela.
We have entered a new era of global conflict. The free world can win. Growing our trade with one another and securing energy independence gives us greater economic and national security, peace, and prosperity.
Gregory R. Rusovich is CEO of Transoceanic Development.