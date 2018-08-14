There must be something in the DNA of some politicians giving them an insatiable desire to throw good money after bad. How else would you explain throwing cash at anything even closely relating to the idea of commuter rail service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge? And yet the city of Gonzales recently paid a Houston, Texas, firm $100,000 to design a train station just in case passenger rail service between Louisiana's two largest cities ever happens. Anyone with a lick of sense knows it won't.
"We're not going to start building a train station until the commuter line is a reality," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said last week. "By the same token, we want to be ready."
But even in the highly unlikely event the feds coughed up the hundreds of millions needed for the rail service, it would take years before the project was complete. How long does it take to study how to build a train station? Why pay for the design now? Talk about acting prematurely.
But Gonzales politicians are not alone in their foolishness. Earlier this summer, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council also voted to waste a quarter of a million in taxpayer dollars to hire a consulting firm to design local train stations. Bottom line is if the rail service doesn't happen, and it won't, those studies won't be worth the paper they're printed on. But if there's one thing we know about politicians, they like to spend other people's money on studies.
It's been 10 years since passenger rail proponents have been pushing service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and yet in all that time, they've made no tangible progress in making it happen or securing funding.
"We believe there are some grants out there, not just for Gonzales, but for the whole group" of communities involved, Arceneaux said.
But why would the federal government be willing to give the state the hundreds of millions it will take to build a passenger rail service when nationally Amtrak is hemorrhaging taxpayer money?
To put into perspective how badly the free market has rejected passenger rail service, taxpayers are forced to pay more than $2 billion each year to keep Amtrak afloat. On average, half of the seats on Amtrak passenger cars are empty.
Even Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, the rail line's only profitable route, mainly because of dense population, has a backlog of $38 billion in maintenance costs. It's one of the reasons Amtrak requested an additional $19 billion in subsidies from the feds in its budget for next year.
Nationally, those pushing for Amtrak subsidies are often motivated by the idea we should be separated from our cars because of the supposed threat from climate change. I wonder if that's what's motivating politicians in Gonzales and Baton Rouge.
Amtrak currently runs a train out of New Orleans called the Sunset Limited, but it doesn't go through Gonzales or Baton Rouge. The Sunset Limited runs from New Orleans to Los Angeles three times a week and is the most taxpayer-subsidized of all Amtrak routes. According to a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee study in 2015, Amtrak's Sunset Limited cost taxpayers $417 per passenger. That's almost four times as much as Amtrak loses per passenger nationally. The 2015 study found taxpayers kick in an average of $117 each time someone boards an Amtrak passenger train.
If you do have a hankering to travel between Baton Rouge and New Orleans without using your car, there's bus service available for about $14. The trip takes an hour and 20 minutes and the good news is taxpayers won't have to kick in any cash to help pay for your trip.
Even proponents of the passenger rail service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge admit the project will require $7 million in yearly subsidies once it begins. Estimates of the project costs range from $260 to $400 million. There's no reason to believe the federal government would be willing to kick in that much cash for a project that's expected to lose money on day one. It's time for Louisiana politicians to stop wasting money studying how to build stations for a train that will never be.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.