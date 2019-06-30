Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Beach View!
A stroll on the beach can really open our eyes to the amazing beauty all around us…Or not!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, July 8th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, July 4th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt