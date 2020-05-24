Hey, Who-Dat Nation! In Walt Handelsman's new caption contest, you get the chance to make big changes to the dome!

Dome, Sweet, Dome!
With the Mercedes-Benz name being scraped off the dome and painted over, this opens up all kinds of punchline possibilities. Have at it, Who-Dat Nation!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, June 1st in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, May 28th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt