Jon Batiste already won big by being nominated in an astonishing 11 Grammy categories this year. He made a big thing much better when he walked away with five of the coveted statues.
Batiste, a multi-talented Louisiana-born and Kenner-raised musician who attended St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, is a familiar face to viewers of CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he's led the in-house band since 2015. He's also no stranger to major awards, having taken home no less than an Oscar for composing the original score of the 2020 Disney and Pixar animated film "Soul." And he's known and loved on the local music scene, so much so that he's featured on this year's official New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival poster — even though he can't make the fest itself because his latest opus, the newly commissioned “American Symphony," is scheduled for its world premiere at Carnegie Hall.
But Sunday, when he followed up a joyful live performance of his song "Freedom" by winning the music industry's biggest prize of all, the album of the year Grammy for "We Are," Batiste entered a whole new stratosphere.
Batiste also won for “Cry,” a song written with Steve McEwan, in the best American roots song and best American roots performance categories, and tied for a win for the "Soul" score, in collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. And he won best music video for “Freedom,” a color-saturated, finger-popping, visual ode to New Orleans, filmed on Faubourg Marigny streets with the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 and others. That makes St. Aug a high school with a Grammy win.
St. Aug was one of those Batiste lifted as he reached back to his New Orleans roots to create “We Are.” The official list of contributors for the year's best album includes some names Louisiana music lovers will recognize: Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, fellow St. Aug alum PJ Morton, the Hot 8 Brass Band and the Gospel Soul Children.
Prominent leaders were quick to cheer the state's newest superstar. Gov. John Bel Edwards said Batiste is “a tremendous ambassador for Louisiana, as an entertainer and as someone who truly cares about the people of our great state.” In a tweet, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said “Louisiana is overflowing with talent, and Jon Batiste represents the best of them!”
Batiste's already-high profile got a significant bump after the big night. By Monday morning, “We Are” was No. 1 on iTunes’ all-genre sales chart and “Freedom” had moved into the No. 2 song sales chart position. Spotify reported that streams of "Freedom" increased a whopping 2900% just in the first hour after the Grammys aired.
We’re proud of Batiste and his big haul, and excited for the fellow creative types who were along for his amazing ride. Louisiana has produced incredible, joyful and powerful music for a long time, and while he's just 35 years old, Batiste has earned his place among the field's giants.
As lagniappe, he surely also won a spot in many a viewer's heart Sunday night by filling his acceptance speech with the graciousness of home.
"Every single artist that was nominated in this category, I actually love and have had experiences, out-of-body experiences, with your music. I honor you," he said. "This is for real artists, real musicians. Let's just keep going. Be you! That's it. I love ya, even if I don't know ya!"