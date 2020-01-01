History has a way of repeating itself, and we saw it again recently when another honorable man in uniform stepped forward and spoke up in an impressive display of courage and integrity.
We saw pictures of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in his Army dress uniform, on his way to testify in the presidential impeachment inquiry in Washington, D.C. These images are strikingly similar to a Nov. 23, 1970, photograph of Capt. Hugh Thompson in dress uniform heading to court at Fort Benning, Georgia, as the star witness against Lt. William Calley, the only man who would be convicted of a war crime in the infamous My Lai Massacre.
Thompson and Vindman have a lot in common, and what they did in their respective pursuits of justice is similar in several regards. Both are combat veterans, both wounded in battle, yet both had their patriotism questioned by their detractors. The two of them are universally admired for standing up to bullies and character assassins. They are men of exemplary courage who did the right thing under adverse circumstances — without regard for the consequences.
Vindman testified despite President Donald Trump's orders to stand down; Thompson testified against the wishes of President Richard Nixon.
Thompson (1943-2006), a career military man, was the Army helicopter pilot who interceded in the My Lai Massacre of 1968, ordering his gunner to train his weapon on U.S. soldiers who were threatening to kill more unarmed Vietnamese people. Thompson and his fellow soldiers rescued 11 of these civilians. Thompson then returned to his base to loudly and angrily protest the "unnecessary killing." His complaint resulted in the cease-fire order that stopped the massacre. By that point, however, 504 villagers had been killed — men, women, children and babies.
Vindman, also a career soldier and the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, was on Trump's July 25, 2019, telephone call with Ukraine's new president. Vindman was alarmed by what he heard: Trump telling the Ukranian president he wanted a political favor in exchange for the release of $391 million in military aid that Ukraine desperately needed to defend itself against Russian military aggression. The favor being requested — some say extorted — was for Ukraine officials to announce an investigation into possible misdeeds of Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden.
The cases involving Vindman and Thompson include several common denominators, not the least of which are whistleblowers and cover-ups. Today's controversy was brought to light by an anonymous whistleblower; the My Lai Massacre was reported by a soldier named Ron Ridenhour, who had compelling second-hand knowledge of the war crimes.
The massacre had been covered up by officers in the chain of command for more than a year before Ridenhour sent a letter to Nixon and 20 other government officials, blowing the lid off that cover-up. Nixon couldn't stand the thought of any U.S. soldier being convicted of a war crime, so he initiated an effort to sabotage the My Lai trials. Toward this end, he ordered the intimidation and discrediting of the Army's chief prosecution witness, Hugh Thompson.
Most of the dirty work was done by Nixon's cronies on the House Armed Services Committee. They tried to shame Thompson as a "traitor" and bully him into silence by threatening to have him court-martialed because of what he did at My Lai. But Thompson didn't scare easily. He continued to testify at numerous hearings and several war crimes trials.
In the current controversy, Trump and his allies tried to undermine the work of congressional committees that were gathering evidence in the impeachment inquiry. Included in this campaign were attempts to intimidate and discredit Vindman. More than one of Trump's defenders insinuated that Vindman had more loyalty to his native Ukraine than to the United States; others came very close to calling him a traitor.
But Vindman, like Thompson, doesn't scare easily.
After 30 years of being treated not as a war hero but as a traitor, Hugh Thompson was awarded the Soldier's Medal — the highest award given by the U.S. Army for heroic military service other than combat with the enemy. The ceremony took place on March 6, 1998, at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington. The Army general who read the citation noted proudly that what Thompson and his crew did at My Lai was "an example of how U.S. Army core values held up in the most demanding situation." He listed these values as "loyalty, honor, integrity, selfless service, and personal courage."
And these same values are evident in Vindman, the honorable soldier who entered the battle that is now raging in Washington, D.C.
Trent Angers is a journalist and author of "The Forgotten Hero of My Lai: The Hugh Thompson Story." He received a degree in journalism from LSU in 1970 and ran Acadiana Profile Magazine for 35 years, until 2011. He can be contacted at tcangers@icloud.com.