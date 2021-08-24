The Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan is seen by most Americans, including insiders from both parties, as a debacle.
While a majority of voters agree with President Joe Biden that it was past time to end the war, the buck stops at the Oval Office and its current occupant for how winding down the conflict has been managed.
Unsurprisingly, Biden’s approval polls have dipped. For the first time since taking office, his negative ratings exceed his positives. In polling parlance, his job rating is now “under water.”
But what impact will the Afghan situation have on the rest of Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda, including his $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill, loaded with costly new programs and entitlements, and his bipartisan infrastructure bill, with its $550 billion in new public works spending?
The $3.5 trillion bill has always been a heavy lift, even with Congress in Democratic hands. The infrastructure bill attracted Republican support in the Senate, but still may be held hostage in the House — not by Republicans, but by progressive Democrats who don’t want to pass it if Congress doesn’t also pass the bigger bill.
To complicate matters, the Biden administration also needs to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — one of those pesky chores Congress is occasionally forced to do to keep the government from defaulting on its skyrocketing credit card balance.
So, what happens next?
The conventional view is that Biden, seriously weakened by his handling of the Afghanistan situation, will have a tougher time getting what he wants from Congress.
This viewpoint is based on the idea that centrist House and Senate Democrats, especially those with difficult reelections, will back away from Biden’s agenda. It’s also believed that Republicans will be less likely to support any of Biden’s proposals, making it harder — probably impossible — to get them to join bipartisan coalitions as they did on the infrastructure bill in the Senate.
Even before the fall of Kabul, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was having trouble keeping House Democrats together. The progressives — willing to sacrifice the infrastructure bill, if needed, to force passage of $3.5 trillion bill — were already at odds with nine House centrists, who want to pass the infrastructure bill regardless of what happens to the bigger bill. Many believe Biden’s foreign policy troubles make the situation worse.
That’s one point of view, and a valid one.
But there is also a second point of view that’s both counter-intuitive and sound: It holds that Biden’s weakening will help pass his agenda because Democrats now have a reason to “circle the wagons” and protect his presidency. Both the White House and Democrats in Congress desperately want to switch subjects from Afghanistan to their legislative victories.
Before the fall of Kabul, the argument made by House and Senate leaders to pass Biden’s agenda was: Let’s stick with our Democratic president and pass his entire progressive agenda. Now their argument, at least behind the scenes, will be more urgent: Let’s save our Democratic president.
This is a compelling message for Democrats, including wavering centrists who don’t want to bring down Biden’s presidency. It may even work for Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, two Democratic senators who have misgivings about the $3.5 trillion spending bill. Either can sink the bill, so getting their support is essential.
Whether Afghanistan makes it harder or easier for Biden to pass the rest of his domestic program, the situation spotlights the perils of one-party legislating — as well as the opportunities it affords when either party has cause to unite.
As Democrats regroup, their path forward will not only shape critical public policies, it will also impact the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.
The stakes are high.
Ron Faucheux is a writer, pollster and nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.