Hurricane Barry approached Louisiana during an unprecedentedly high Mississippi River. Despite this, the levees, floodwalls, gated structures and pump stations of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS) performed as designed, proving the federal government’s $14.6 billion investment is money well spent.
Recently, incorrect information regarding the functionality and viability of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-designed and constructed system has been presented as fact. The integrity of the Corps of Engineers and its ability to design and build the system has been questioned with arguments based on half-truths, misunderstandings and simply false information.
Following the devastation by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, Congress authorized and funded the Corps to design and construct the system. The guidance was to construct a system to “provide the levels of protection necessary to achieve the certification required for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program under the base flood elevations current at the time of this construction.” Nothing more. Nothing less.
Six years later, the Corps achieved the levels authorized by Congress and successfully led to certification and accreditation by FEMA.
Today, thanks to aggressive maintenance, this system continues to provide the greater New Orleans area with the same levels of risk reduction Congress authorized, referred to as the 100-year storm.
Continued investment and maintenance will keep the system at the same level of risk reduction for the foreseeable future. Improvements like armoring along the levees continue to make the system robust and resilient.
The contention the design and construction of levees in south Louisiana must account for settlement, subsidence, and regional sea level rise is absolutely correct and is certainly nothing unexpected.
Levees within HSDRRS are no exception. Overbuilding a levee requires more money, real estate and materials, and the increased weight accelerates settlement and subsidence. However, periodically more material (lifts) to a levee is much cheaper, faster, and less impactful to the communities.
While the Corps maintains the Mississippi River levees, Louisiana and local levee authorities are responsible for maintaining HSDRRS. They have done an impressive job addressing the impacts of settlement, subsidence and sea-level within their purview. The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authorities East and West began a locally funded program to raise levees prior to armoring by the Corps.
The question now is more based on accounting than engineering: Who will fund and perform the future work?
In 2014, Congress authorized the Corps to “carry out measures that address consolidation, settlement, subsidence, sea level rise, and new datum to restore federally authorized hurricane and storm damage reduction projects that were constructed as of the date of enactment of this Act to the authorized levels of protection of the projects.”
There is a big “if,” though. The Secretary of the Army must determine the necessary work is “technically feasible, environmentally acceptable and economically justified.” To answer those questions, the Corps is conducting a General Reevaluation Report. Looking at maintenance and improvements made by the local partners, we are evaluating the levee system over a 50-year period beginning in 2023. The report will assess potential engineering solutions and present its findings to the public prior to a final recommendation.
No system can completely reduce risk. As a respected mentor once told me, “Mother Nature always bats last.” The possibility one day a storm will hit our area greater than the system is designed to defend against makes it imperative everyone do their part to reduce risk by staying informed of tropical weather events and heeding instructions from local officials. If an evacuation order is ever given, do not hesitate … evacuate.
Col. Stephen Murphy is commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District.