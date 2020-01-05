Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Tiger Breakfast!!
Our first Cartoon Caption Contest of 2020 starts off with a ROAR! The LSU Tigers are headed to the College Football National Championship and they are huuuungry!!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on the day of the big game--Monday, January 13th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, JANUARY 9th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, folks and GEAUX TIGERS!!!!!
~ Walt