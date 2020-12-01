It’s hard to hold people accountable when they can’t be confronted with the consequences of the harm they cause. That’s one of the most frustrating aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Behavior that puts other people at risk and rhetoric that encourages that behavior can’t necessarily be linked to specific cases, hospitalizations and deaths. So the dangerous behavior and rhetoric continue.
Louisiana is experiencing “increasing community spread,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference before Thanksgiving, which means more people are getting infected with COVID-19 without knowingly interacting with an infected person.
Think about how difficult that makes it to slow the spread of a killer virus. It’s hard enough convincing people to adopt healthy habits that may protect and extend their own lives, and now we’re asking them to do things to protect the lives of people unseen.
The week before Edwards’ press conference Louisiana had a rate of 172 new cases per 100,000 people. But by the time of that press event, the rate had skyrocketed to 474 new cases per. That’s why Edwards said he was moving from Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan back to a “revised Phase 2.”
That means lower capacities in restaurants, gyms and “nonessential” retail establishments and sports stadiums. And more restrictions on bars.
“What we’re seeing now is as concerning as it has ever been,” Joe Kanter, the state’s interim head at the Office of Public Health, said at that press conference.
“If there was ever a time to step up and be a good neighbor, whether it’s to your actual neighbor or to somebody in Louisiana you’ve never met, that time is now,” Edwards said.
Indeed it is, but people have a hard time feeling for people they’ve never met.
In “Button, Button,” an episode of the 1980s remake of “The Twilight Zone,” a stranger shows up at a couple’s door and offers them a large sum of money if they push a button that will cause the death of “someone whom you don’t know.” The husband and wife argue about what they should do, but a big question hanging over the episode is this: Is it possible to feel guilty about a death one causes but can’t perceive?
One doesn’t sense guilt from Louisianans who’ve defied public health orders during a crisis that has now killed 6,407 people in Louisiana. Nor does one sense guilt from elected officials who’ve encouraged defiance of those orders and disrespect for the governor for issuing them.
On the night that 65 of the 68 Republicans in the Louisiana House petitioned to temporarily halt the governor’s public health emergencies, Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, said, “The governor has been violating his legal authority since March. ... We don’t think you need the government telling you how to live your life.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry defended the right of House members to end the governor’s order, and when a judge ruled that they can’t end it without the Senate, Landry complained that the ruling “turns Louisiana into a dictatorship under King Edwards.”
Even though the judge later ruled against those House Republicans, statistician Jeff Asher, who has created a dashboard to track COVID-19 cases, wrote on Twitter that Louisiana’s third wave began roughly 10 days after Republicans trumpeted their petition and encouraged people to make their own decisions.
We can trust that they won’t accept any blame, though. In part because we can’t draw a straight line from an irresponsible remark to any particular death bed.
Still, it matters what public officials say. Likening the governor to a tyrant encourages rebellion. And rebellion against public health orders can only add to the 232,000 COVID-19 cases already counted.
The ”Twilight Zone” ends with the entrance of karma. After the couple pushes the button, the stranger promises that the box will now “be offered to someone whom you don’t know.”
But the state’s Republicans seem impervious even to karma. Rep. Gabe Firment, one of the Republicans who tried to check the governor’s power via petition, announced in the Natchitoches Parish Journal Wednesday that not only does he have COVID-19, but that he has also “personally lost friends to the virus, and I have had family members hospitalized for treatment.”
But referring to the governor’s Phase 2 decision Firment wrote, “I would urge him to consider that we are a free people capable of making our own decisions about the health and well-being of our families.”
On television, after hubris comes humility. In Louisiana, after hubris comes more hubris and more people gasping till they’re dead.
Jarvis DeBerry is editor of the Louisiana Illuminator, an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization based in Baton Rouge.