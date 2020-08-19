At Wednesday’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority board meeting, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the biggest evolution in Louisiana’s coastal program since the creation of the CPRA in 2007. Through two new executive orders, Louisiana will increase its resilience through an intentional, collaborative, interagency approach to the coastal crisis, and embark on a mission to lessen the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
Just like the battle to fund and implement the Coastal Master Plan, this new work of adapting to and mitigating climate change will only be successful if it is supported by a broad-based coalition of citizens and stakeholders. This is a matter of survival; a matter of local and national importance; a matter requiring long-term thinking and near-term action; and a matter demanding that we leave behind the unhelpful distractions of partisanship and political ideology.
Louisiana simply does not have the luxury of making climate change a political issue. It stares us in the face each and every day as intense rainfall, sea level rise, extreme heat, and flooding increasingly challenge residents from every corner of our state and from all walks of life.
If we are united, forwarding-thinking, and bold, we can open new doors and innovate policies and technologies that will help us avoid the worst impacts of climate change. If we become paralyzed by politics and fail to take action, we leave ourselves more exposed and vulnerable to future environmental challenges.
When we take away the political constraints of acting on climate change, we also open ourselves up to new opportunities. We can attract investors to coastal master plan projects because of their ability to sequester carbon dioxide. We can mobilize oilfield workers to plug methane leaks on orphaned wells. We can erect locally-built wind turbines in the Gulf of Mexico instead of exporting them to the Atlantic seaboard. We can capture, transport, and store carbon dioxide produced along our industrial corridor, and we can go from the nation’s number four greenhouse gas emitter per capita to the nation’s number one carbon sink per capita while keeping our economy strong.
Together, Louisiana can lead the way on climate, just as it has on the coast. With the Deepwater Horizon funding and GOMESA phase II revenues at our disposal, we are implementing the largest ecosystem restoration and coastal protection projects this country has ever seen, and earning our place as one of the great water managers of the world. These new initiatives to further enhance our resilience and mitigate the impacts of climate change will round out our approach, and once again put Louisiana ahead of its peers.
After hurricanes Katrina and Rita, it became even more evident that the health of our environment was inextricably linked to the health of the rest of our state. A broad coalition made up of business and industry, environmental groups, academics, community members, Democrats and Republicans came together for a common cause. Together we reshaped state government and created a new water management industry.
Fifteen years after those storms, as we expand our efforts to build a healthier coast by enhancing our resilience and tackling climate change head-on, this same broad-based, nonpartisan approach will be the key not only to our prosperity, but to our survival.
Chip Kline chairs Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.