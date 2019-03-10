Referees, many 'visually challenged,' walk between floats lined up for the start of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade, Saturday, March 2, 2019. From left are Sondra Richard of Baton Rouge, Annette Corkern of Pride, Sherry Manuel of Pine Grove and William Buras of Hammond.
New Orleans' love-hate relationship with the NFL is stuck on hate right now, judging from court records and the countless number of black-bespectacled, stripe-shirted, white-cane-tappers — some in multicolored clown wigs — who celebrated Mardi Gras by mocking referees.
It's been eight weeks since officials at the NFC Championship Game held onto their yellow flags after a Los Angeles Rams defensive back leveled a Saints receiver with the ball on the way. The Rams back wasn't penalized — not for the pass interference, nor for the helmet-to-helmet hit. A flag at that point almost certainly would have resulted in the Saints advancing, for only the second time in team history, to the Super Bowl.
"Football is our passion down here. And we don't get over it," Hammond resident Jerry Dellucky said as he and friends made fun of the refs on Fat Tuesday in the French Quarter.
Litigation is a passion down here, too. And soon after the game was over, lawsuits were filed. One sought enforcement of an NFL rule that, the suit said, could result in a do-over of the game, either in its entirety or from the moment of the un-flagged infraction.
That, obviously, didn't happen. The lawsuit and another suit seeking damages for ticket holders' "mental pain and suffering," ''loss of enjoyment of life," and "severe and debilitating depression" were dismissed earlier this month, although they may be amended and refiled.
Another pending federal court lawsuit says each person who bought a ticket to the game — roughly 73,000 people — should be reimbursed for the cost of the ticket, parking, concessions and, if they traveled to the city, transportation, hotel and meals. It claims NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, three game officials, and the league's senior vice president of officiating, "agreed, either pregame or thereafter, to ignore obvious fouls in violation of the game's rules and eviscerate all integrity" of the game.
Now, the NFL has its problems — recent examples include a team owner's prostitution scandal and allegations that Colin Kaepernick was blacklisted for protesting police brutality — but a high-level conspiracy to influence a game by ignoring a helmet-to-helmet hit is unlikely to be one of them after years of bad publicity over concussions.
Also unlikely: Saints fans giving up on the NFL.
Yes, this is the city where referees and Goodell are being mocked as clowns following the no-call blunder. And it's where Goodell was portrayed in, let's say, a less than dignified manner on floats in a particularly raunchy Mardi Gras parade after suspending the coach Sean Payton a few years back.
But it's also where many residents feared they would be abandoned by the team and the league following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The franchise stayed. The Superdome — a scene of wretched, sweltering misery for thousands who took refuge there after the storm — was repaired. Tears flowed when it reopened in September 2006, and not just because the Saints, bouncing back from their miserable storm-tossed 2005 season, were suddenly winners with their new coach, Payton, and quarterback Drew Brees.
The dome and the team had become a needed symbol of rebirth and hope. And the NFL — a big business sometimes derided for avariciousness and social ham-handedness — had come through for New Orleans. At least back then.
The Krewe of Muses parade rolls on the Uptown route in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The 26-float parade carried 1,118 female riders including actress Patricia Clarkson in the signature float called the Shoe.
Members of the Krewe of Boo ride horseback as the Mystic Krewe of Druids rolls on the Uptown route Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The Archdruid, whose identity is kept secret, led more than 200 male members on 18 floats. The Mystic Krewe of Nyx followed Druids.
Young referee Emily McDonald, 5, reaches for her flag as the Krewe of Carrollton rolls on the Uptown route Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, to the theme ‘Treasures of the Sea.’ Joseph Gerald Fazzio and Jenna Elizabeth LaBruzza reigned as King and Queen Carrollton XCV. The 525-member krewe was carried by 25 floats, including a float dedicated to Brothers of the Sacred Heart in celebration of their 150th anniversary.
Revelers reference the no-call from the New Orleans Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC chapionship as the sixth annual Krewe of Freret parade rolls on the Uptown route Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to the theme ÔThe World is Your Oyster.Õ The parade featured 22 floats carrying 400 men and women members. Warner Day reigned as king and Nicole Burdett Waguespack as queen.
Revelers reference the no-call from the New Orleans Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC chapionship as the sixth annual Krewe of Freret parade rolls on the Uptown route Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to the theme ‘The World is Your Oyster.’ The parade featured 22 floats carrying 400 men and women members. Warner Day reigned as king and Nicole Burdett Waguespack as queen.
The sixth annual Krewe of Freret parade rolls on the Uptown route Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to the theme ‘The World is Your Oyster.’ The parade featured 22 floats carrying 400 men and women members. Warner Day reigned as king and Nicole Burdett Waguespack as queen.
A pair of blind referees make their way down River Road as the Krewe of Artemis rolls, Friday, February 22, 2019, through downtown Baton Rouge, La. The all-female krewe's 18th annual parade's theme is Artemis Salutes Hollywood, The Sequel.
Leena O'Hara holds a NFL referee sign. The Krewe of Cleopatra rolls on the Uptown route on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The 46th annual parade featured the theme ‘Cleopatra's Animated Adventures’ with 19 floats. Stacy P. Guidry reigned as Queen Cleopatra XLVI.
Riders take aim at the puss of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as the Krewe of Perseus rolls in Slidell with the theme ÔPerseus Goes to the Circus,Õ in Slidell, La., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Jackie Beau reigned as Queen Andromeda and Tony Beau as King Perseus. The parade featured more than 40 units including floats, bands and horse groups.
The Krewe du Vieux rolls through the Marigny and French Quarter Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, to the theme, ‘City of Yes, Yes, Oh God, Yes.’ King Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington and Queen Michelle Bushey reigned over 1,000 members in 17 sub-krewes. The Krewe Delusion followed KDV, parading to the theme, ‘Episode 10: Think Locally, Act Globally.’ Lois Andrews Nelson, known as Mother of Music and Captain of New Orleans, reigned as queen.
An NFL referee finds himself crab-trap bait aboard the Deadliest Catch as the Krewe of Bilge parades Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Eden Isles near Slidell. Boat captains and more than 400 krewe members sailed to the theme, ‘What’s on TV?’ Robert ‘RJ’ Solnick reigned as King Neptune, and Karli Bayhi as Queen Neptune. Bilge was founded in 1978 by a few residents who costumed and decorated their boats to parade along the canals of Eden Isles subdivision in celebration of Carnival.
Referees aboard NFL Gameday throw yellow flags as the Krewe of Bilge parades Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Eden Isles near Slidell. Boat captains and more than 400 krewe members sailed to the theme, ‘What’s on TV?’ Robert ‘RJ’ Solnick reigned as King Neptune, and Karli Bayhi as Queen Neptune. Bilge was founded in 1978 by a few residents who costumed and decorated their boats to parade along the canals of Eden Isles subdivision in celebration of Carnival.
Parade-goers ask for beads as the Krewe of Iris parade rolls down Napoleon avenue on the Uptown parade route in New Orleans, Saturday, March 2, 2019, to the theme "Iris Through a Child's Eyes." Kristin Webb Roch reigned as Queen of Iris.
Now? Football is just a game again. Victories are sweet, but not as sweet as they were that night in 2006, when the words "mental pain and suffering," ''loss of enjoyment of life," and "severe and debilitating depression" had more weight.
Perhaps a judge will decide the Saints were "robbed" eight weeks ago and that ticket holders are due recompense. Meanwhile, clown wigs are the best revenge.
Kevin McGill is an Associated Press reporter in New Orleans.