More than 700 entries in Walt Handelsman’s Caption Contest, including a mayor and a 9-year-old. See who won.

Underwater Masks
Wow! We had 737 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! Lots of social distancing jokes as well as some very clever fin and hand-washing punchlines. Our winner took a different approach and zoomed right to the top of the stack!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Amazing job, everyone!!
WINNER:
Mary H. Thompson, Baton Rouge: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Woody Crochet, Metairie: “Before you bite me – I need your name and personal contact information!”
Tim Ruppert, New Orleans: “Careful – the fisherman who put me on this hook hasn’t washed his hands all day.”
Dana Tune, Mandeville: “Well, fellas, it seems that we are at an impasse.”
Timothy Duncan, New Orleans: “You know the mask should be covering your gills, right?”
Steve Babcock, Baton Rouge: “Now I get it! YOUR mask protects ME!”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “I don’t know how you guys did it but putting on my mask without any hands and ears was nearly impossible!”
Kathleen Mix, Metairie: “Back off buddy. It’s 6 FIN distancing!”
Pamela Butler, New Orleans: “*cough* *cough* *cough*”
Deborah Sill, Harvey: “I know what you’re thinking. Was that a dry cough or was it wet? Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement I kind of lost track myself. But being as COVID19 is a bad virus, the most powerful virus in the world, and it could take you down hard, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punks?”
Gene Russell, Vicksburg, MS: “Nah! I’m not here to lure you. I’m down here distancing from the ‘early bird’.”
Madeline Moore, New Orleans: “They said I was essential.”
Mayor Ed Reeves, Plaquemine: “And you thought the BP Oil Spill was bad.”
Ida Huard, Metairie: “Don’t believe everything you see on line.”
Angie DiSalvo, Marrero: “AIN’T THIS A GOTCHA MOMENT!!??”
Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “Six fathoms social distancing please!”
Dennis C. Foltz, Terrytown: “Even though we are all wearing masks, why do I feel I am the only one on the hook.”
Al Seicshnaydre, Metairie: “Hey… better stop looking at me like I’m dinner… I’ve got a 102 fever and a bad cough!!”
Chris Dalton, New Orleans: “No fair, call 311! All school was canceled!?!”
Dara Long, Metairie: “I’ll get you TP and fin sanitizer if you ignore me.”
Michael V. Foltz, Luling: “You don’t want me. I may be asymptomatic.”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “Looks like the panic has reached new depths.”
Emmett Murphy (age 9), Baton Rouge: “Wait! What about social distancing?!!”
Lois Willoz, Metairie: “Before you come any closer, let’s see your test results!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “I’m trying not to catch anything.”
Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “Virus schmirus, I am hiding from the ‘Murder Hornets’!”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay safe!!
Walt