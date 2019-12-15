Walt Handelsman: Final Cartoon Caption Contest of 2019!

‘Tis the Season!
Our last Cartoon Caption Contest of 2019 brings us to the holidays. A time filled with a wide array of challenges, from shopping to wrapping to planning to cooking to decorating.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, December 23rd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, December 19th AT MIDNIGHT.
Look for our full page of this year’s Caption Contest winners in the paper on Thursday December 26th!!
Good luck, folks!!
~ Walt