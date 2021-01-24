As Drew Brees begins to ponder his possible retirement from the NFL, I’d like to offer my thanks as the mother of a Saints fan for his many important contributions that went far beyond himself, his team, or his sport.
Brees became quarterback of the New Orleans Saints the same year my son developed that instinctive love and understanding of football common among males. He was 6 years old. Brees may not know him, but my son knows Drew Brees. This one-sided relationship has been among the most formative of his life.
At first, he worshipped Brees as some kind of superhero. Those thrilling come-from-behind victories Brees engineered in a game’s final quarters or final minutes seemed to spring from a superpower belonging only to him and utterly lacking in mere mortals.
As he matured, my son learned that Brees’ superpowers came from an extraordinary work ethic, unwavering commitment, and fierce determination. It wasn’t his magic at play on the field, it was all that effort Brees put in before taking the field that produced magical results. It’s a vital lesson for a child to learn: Effort is what makes things happen.
As he absorbed Brees’ back story, my son realized that Brees didn’t start out a superstar, but as an underdog who suffered many trials at the beginning of his career. Coaches and team owners thought Brees was too short, and doubted his throwing ability. Then a shoulder injury and surgery threatened to derail his whole future.
The come-from-behind narrative of Brees’ journey, honed by so many sportscasters, registered deeply with my son. Brees fought doubt with confidence. He fought fear with faith. He didn’t give up. He didn’t lose hope.
His perseverance brought him to the Saints, where his heroic feats are now part of lore and legend. Brees took a losing franchise nicknamed the Aints, whose fans wore paper bags on their heads, and led them to Super Bowl victory. He made improbable dreams come true.
My son has learned from Drew Brees what it means to be a winner, and what it means to be a man. A winner is not just someone who wins, but someone who can lose with grace, channel his anger and disappointment into self-improvement, and compete harder in the next game, the next season. Understanding that it isn’t all about himself, a winner gives credit to the whole team, and gives back to the community that supports the team. What Brees gave to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, in terms of both time and money as well as heart and soul, breathed new life into a devastated city.
Likewise, my son has learned from Brees that a man is not just someone who is stronger or taller or faster or better. A man is aware of his limitations, but finds a way to achieve his goals regardless. A man strives for success without violating his values, his ideals, or his humanity. A man is a Super Bowl champion holding his baby up to reach the confetti.
Most important, a man is someone who can admit when he’s wrong and acknowledge a mistake, as Brees did after he equated kneeling in protest during the national anthem with disrespect for the flag. His apology and pledge to learn and grow from the incident demonstrated courageous leadership not shown by many of our elected leaders.
In a few months, my son will turn 21. He will legally be an adult. He came of age as he cheered for one singular quarterback, game after game, season after season, for 15 years. He was lucky to have Drew Brees as a lodestar guiding his way through childhood and adolescence as he arrived at adulthood.
It wasn’t just his own son Brees held up to reach for the confetti. It was my son he held up as well.
Katherine Clark is the author of four novels and three oral biographies. She currently lives on the Gulf Coast.