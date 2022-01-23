With over 600 entries, check out who took home the prize in Walt Handelsman's King Cake Baby Cartoon Caption Contest!!

King Cake Baby Factory
We received 630 delectable entries in this week’s King Cake Caption Contest. What a fantastic variety of off-the-wall themes. Terrific Job, folks!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Chris “Boots” Jones, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Karl Mintz (Age 8), New Orleans: “Cannonball!”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “From the assembly line to the second line.”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “This reminds me of my favorite Lucille Ball episode!!”
Edie Rosenblum, New Orleans: “I’m headed to my own Oval Office!”
Charlene Gubitz, Metairie: “I’m gonna be famous – My talent agent got me a gig popping out of a cake!”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “Now I’m having second thoughts about entering the transfer portal!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Only one of us per cake, so after this you are on your own.”
Lucille Hanafy, Metairie: “I hear we won’t be delivered for nine months.”
Karen Scalise, River Ridge: “Don’t worry, the next conveyor belt has the N95 masks.”
Mark T. Loupe, Prairieville: “That guy said we’re gonna be all wrapped up in our work, but it should be a sweet job!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Faquay Varina, NC: “You haven’t lived until you’ve been Heimliched across the room!”
Robert Rivard, New Orleans: “Ready for some Ultimate Hide and Seek?”
Debbie Thomas, Baton Rouge: “Wheeee!!! Let the good times ROLL!!!!”
Henry Huber (Age 11), Washington, DC: “So THIS is where babies come from!”
Gisele Prados, Metairie:“I have nothing to wear to the King’s Cake Party!”
David Way, Lafayette: “Digestive tract? What is that and why would I end up there?”
Janet Rivard, New Orleans: “Inside of a cake? Yeah right, I wasn’t born yesterday!”
William Plunkett, Slidell: Covid kept everybody home and there is the result. Babies everywhere.”
Emma Britton, Gonzales: “I think some of the other babies have had work done. They’re starting to look plastic.”
Doris Wagner, Zachary: “See! We’re here, told you this would be a cakewalk.”
Sophia Simoneaux, Baton Rouge: “Who do you think’s going to get the company sued this year?”
Michael Gilly, Covington: “After Mardi Gras, they change this thing to pump out PEEPS!”
Douglas Cardinale, New Orleans: “Nobody puts baby in a King Cake.”
Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “They call us the dough boys!”
Susan Lee, New Orleans: “Randazzo’s, here I come.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “If we get separated, remember to meet at Gambino’s.”
Belinda Johnson, New Orleans: “BOTTOMS UP!”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt