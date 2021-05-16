From potholes to traffic Jams... Check out these hilarious punchlines in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Sightseeing Tour
This was a toughie! We received 551 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. From pothole punchlines and the sluggish NOLA Sewerage and Water Board to Baton Rouge traffic jam jokes, these went in all directions. Really funny stuff! Well done!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Phillip Griffin, New Orleans: “You’re not going to make it as an UBER driver.”
Mark Loupe, Prairieville: “Man, you’re almost as slow as Baton Rouge traffic!”
Christine Dansereau, Baton Rouge: “Now you have a leak! I told you to watch for potholes! This is Louisiana!”
Jan Hill, Metairie: “Yes, I’m absolutely sure our route avoids the salt mines.”
Daniel LaHaye, Mamou: “With the shape of these Louisiana roads – We are moving at the right pace.”
George Becnel Jr., Thibodaux: “I love this, ‘Sewerage and Water Board Improvements Through the Years’ tour.”
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “I know the price of gas is going up, but surely there is another way other than snail pace!”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “This state is larger than it appears from the air.”
Charlene Gubitz, Metairie: “By the time we get there, it’ll be yesterday!”
Andy Piacun, Covington: “If I wanted my tour to move this slow, I would go to Baton Rouge and watch the Legislature!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Okay, we can stop at the next Shell station.”
Justin Molaison, Metairie: “At this speed, the potholes aren’t a problem!”
Milton O’Neal Walsh Jr., New Orleans: “Slow down! I can’t read the map!”
Charles Salemi, Brusly: “We better find a repair shop soon, you have a leak.”
Dolores Turowski (Age 93), Walker: “Hurry up! I want to get to the Cortana Mall before it closes!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Are we there yet?”
Tony Laska, New Orleans: “Hey, turn North and maybe we can outrun sea level rise!!!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “I’m the king of the whorled!”
Jim Flock, Harahan: “Slow down! Slow down! I don’t want to miss anything!”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “A snail’s pace – I was warned this is how y’all moved down South!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “We’ve been gone so long, I forgot where I’m headed!”
Randy Gibbon, Zachary: “This tour moves about as fast as construction on the Comite Diversion Canal.”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “Hurry! Next stop Cajun Escargot Festival!”
Alison Carlin, Madisonville: “Lost again! I told you to splurge for the newer shell with the GPS!”
James Orgeron, Kenner: “C’mon, get a move on! Jazz Fest starts October 8th!”
Robert Saloom, Baton Rouge: “Hurry up, Cher…. The crawfish are gonna be cold and the beer is gonna be hot!!!!”
Robert Kenney, Baton Rouge: “Look! There’s the ramp to the new bridge! And, as usual, we’ll make good time in the passing lane!”
Dennis C. Foltz, Gretna: “I’m rating you 5-stars for the Best Real-Time Tour of Louisiana’s Coastal Restoration.”
Will Grubbs, New Iberia: “Louisiana – Moving forward at a snail’s pace.”
David Walker, Baton Rouge: “The Virtual Tour may have been the best option.”
These were great!
Best wishes--Walt