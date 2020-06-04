During this pandemic, foster parents have continued to do what they’ve always done: be there for the children who are separated from their families. So perhaps, as we have honored foster parents every spring since 1988, we owe an even bigger recognition and thanks for foster caregivers this year.
Child welfare agencies, with approval of courts, remove children from their parents and place them in foster care when it is determined they cannot remain safely at home. They may be unsafe because of neglect and/or abuse, or the parents may be unable to care for them because of a mental health condition or substance abuse.
In Louisiana, there are 3,765 children in foster care, down from 4,300 last year. More than 300 children are available for adoption without an identified adoptive family. Almost half of all children in care are age 5 and below. A majority are caucasian, 38% are African American and 8% another race or ethnicity. Of the 2,201 certified foster homes in the state, 25% are African American, 72% are caucasian and 3% are other race or ethnicity.
Over the years, the expectations and goals for fostering children have changed. In 2017, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services implemented the Quality Parenting Initiative. The initiative, a strategy of the Youth Law Center, seeks to change the expectations of and support for foster and other caregivers, and thereby improve outcomes for children and youth. It is about building a bridge between the foster care system, biological parents and foster caregivers in an effort to successfully reunite children with their biological parents.
Quality foster caregivers treat the children and youth in their homes as their own by ensuring their healthy emotional, physical, and social development. They make sure medical appointments are kept, educational needs are addressed and children in their care have the opportunity to be meaningfully engaged in extra-curricular activities and family outings.
Quality foster caregivers also support and encourage biological parents as they work to reunify with their children, helping to form stronger partnerships to achieve the best outcomes for children, youth and families. As Jerry Milner, acting commissioner of the U.S. Administration for Children and Families, says, the expectation today is that “foster care is a support to families, not a substitute for parents,” which was the theme for a second year in a row for National Foster Care Month.
We thank foster parents for caring enough to share themselves with hurting children. Even during this crisis, foster parents continue to step up. I am reminded of the story of a foster dad who found himself caring for two children in his home while his wife was hospitalized with the virus. It might have been very easy for him to say, “I can’t do this.” But, he was still “standing on the wall.” He knew that those children continued to need his love and support, even as he must have been worried about his wife.
The child welfare system and courts cannot be successful in this work without the foster caregivers who give every day to help make life better for children who need our help. They love the children placed with them enough to support the children’s return to their parents when that is what is in their best interests, or to adopt them when children cannot be safely reunited with their birth family. Especially at this time, we owe them a debt of gratitude.
Ernestine S. Gray is senior judge at Orleans Parish Juvenile Court.