With over 675 entries, wait 'til you see all the off-the-wall punchlines sent in to Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Beach Getaway Time
We received 681 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were some of the craziest, wackiest, most hilarious punchlines ever. Our winner took the top spot with an absolutely off-the-wall approach that had us all laughing.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “And I thought getting through the Mobile tunnel was going to be bad.”
Lisa Winningkoff, Metairie: “Way to go, Stan! I TOLD you we were in the wrong lane!”
Sid Hebert, Slidell: “I knew we should have planned our trip at low tide!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “I think I just inked myself!”
David Tripp Hanemann, Metairie: “Quick! Offer him eight free nights at the condo!”
Kristin Fritz, New Orleans: “I told you not to honk.”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “We will never eat calamari again! We promise!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “I was expecting problems with crowds, seaweed and jellyfish.”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “So you never installed the Octopus update to the driving app!”
Hazel Welty (Age 7), New Orleans:“This is a car, not a clam!!”
Hank Welty (Age 4), New Orleans: “HELP!”
Frank Vicidomina, Metairie: “I thought climate change was just about bigger hurricanes!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans:“You just had to pass those eight cars in Pascagoula!”
Jojo Davenport, Metairie: “These new toll booths are like a bad movie.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “First it was the one-armed casino bandits, now this?”
Gasper A. Chifici, Geismar: “That reminds me… your mother called.”
Nick Delaune, Prairieville: “We’ll never make it to Flora-Bama on time now!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Nice weekend at the beach, you said… short drive to Biloxi, you said…”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “I think my medical marijuana just kicked in!!”
Ed Tedrow, Slidell: “Stop racing the engine, Harold! Gas is over $4 a gallon!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “Look! You can see the beach from up here!”
Janet Taylor, Baton Rouge: “I take it back! There are some things worse than beach traffic.”
Stephen March, Carrsville, VA: “I told you not to go this way!”
Deidre Charlot, New Orleans: “He must have heard about the Gulf dead zone and decided it was safer on land.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “And I just had it washed and waxed too.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “And to think I wasted all that time searching for the perfect swimsuit!!!”
Colleen McDaniel, Lafayette: “NOW do you believe in COASTAL EROSION?”
David Delgado, New Orleans:“Does our car warranty cover this?”
Michael Major, Mandeville: “Looks like the summer beach traffic squidlock!”
Richard Miller, Baton Rouge: “I was just kidding when I said I could use a few extra hands to unload the car.”
Jeremy Bazata, Califon, NJ:“Ahhhhhhh, I told you we should have gone to Branson!!”
Leo W. Hinkson, New Orleans: “On The Octopuses Highway By The Sea.”
John Shreves, New Orleans: “Oh no! It’s arm… ageddon!”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “Ok big talker, you’re the one who couldn’t wait to get to the sushi bar!”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “Carrying a sack of oysters in the trunk was a bad idea!”
Jan Hill, Metairie: “For goodness sake George. Just promise him you’ll never eat calamari again.”
Jim Flock, Harahan: “Does WAZE have an entry for this?”
Jackie Derks, New Orleans: “Maybe this is the beach’s new valet parking service!”
Amy Loch, Niceville, FL: “Summer traffic is a BEAST.”
Great job, everyone!
Best - Walt