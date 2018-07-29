Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Hello August!
It takes a special type of person to not only live through a Louisiana summer but to know how to smile and enjoy it! We specialize in it here.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, August 6th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 2nd AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt