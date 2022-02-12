Criminal justice is a system, just like flood protection. It is only as good as the weakest link, and when one part is overwhelmed, we can all get swamped.
Also like levees, while criminal justice is about human safety, it is also about economic viability. A city or region where people are afraid to live, work or visit will struggle economically just as much as one prone to devastating flooding.
After a near 50-year low in homicides in 2019, New Orleans has seen an 80% increase in murders, tragically ending hundreds of lives, many young. And recently we have experienced a rash of terrifying carjackings that have left residents shaken and questioning daily safety.
It is encouraging — yet also frustrating — that there seems to be general agreement on what needs to be done. Frequently discussed tactics include pay raises for the New Orleans Police Department to improve retention, plus more resources for recruitment; better use of technology to prevent and solve crimes; a refocusing on proactive policing to stop serial offenders; synchronization with regional, state, and federal partners; and ensuring that the courts and district attorney’s office follow through with consequences for violent crime. Everyone also believes we must simultaneously focus on enhancing mental health, addiction, re-entry and youth services, working in partnership with our non-profit, civic and business communities.
These tactics notwithstanding, the number one area of agreement — across the political spectrum — is that we need better coordination and cooperation. The NOPD, district attorney, sheriff, courts, elected leaders and community must address violence via a managed multi-disciplinary response, and a strategic plan to effectively organize efforts and measure results with credible data. We must collaborate in good faith. Finger-pointing does not work.
The need is urgent. Greater New Orleans is emerging from COVID with exciting economic momentum in many areas, from tech to offshore wind to biomedicine. As people leave congested cities, they are looking for better work-life balance in regions like ours. But the cornerstone of public safety must be in place to take advantage of these trends, which will ultimately lead to better opportunity and a better future for all our children.
We know things can improve. Already, some other cities are seeing a significant reduction in murder. St. Louis improved over 25% in 2021, based on a coordinated approach to criminal justice that combines a focus on violent crime with initiatives like supplementing the police with mental health professionals.
The greater New Orleans region stands ready to support public safety. For example, the GNO, Inc. and Business Council of New Orleans “Crime Tech Task Force” is engaging the regional technology community to help the NOPD; our current project will create a centralized data source for all criminal charges, facilitating interagency coordination.
Moreover, our region has a track record of success with collaborating to fix complex problems. After Hurricane Katrina, we rallied to consolidate our levee districts and built a sophisticated, integrated hurricane protection system that helped keep so many safe during Hurricane Ida.
We now need to come together, with a similar commitment to coordination and cooperation, to rebuild our criminal justice system. Just as with levees, both our lives and our economy depend on it.
Michael Hecht is president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.