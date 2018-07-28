There's a lot of talk currently about the death penalty in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry are fighting over the issue. Edwards has accused Landry of "deliberately misrepresenting the fact about why the state will not resume the death penalty at least for another year." Landry accused Edwards of not seeking justice for our state's crime victims.
While justice is important for the families of crime victims, the real focus should be on potential future murder victims and whether the death penalty would prevent those killings. Common sense would dictate that if the death penalty were carried out in a timely, consistent manner, it would likely prevent some murders. Few criminals are immune to the fear of being executed.
The state recently decided not to fight a lawsuit over which drugs to use for lethal execution. The state asked a judge to extend the ban on executions another year because of lethal injection drug shortages caused by pharmaceutical companies caving to pressure from anti-death penalty groups. Edwards agrees with the decision to not fight it out in court. The governor will not say whether he opposes the death penalty. Landry believes the state should fight the ban.
But the drug shortage is a distraction. There are dozens of ways to execute inmates short of firing squads or hangings. The drug shortage imposed by pharmaceutical companies is a red herring.
On a recent night, four people were shot in New Orleans East, including two children. Last Monday, a man was shot to death in North Baton Rouge. So what's new? For 28 years, Louisiana has led the nation with the highest murder rate, according to the FBI. You are twice as likely to become a murder victim here than in the rest of the nation. In Baton Rouge, your chances of being killed are six times higher than the national average, and in New Orleans, the murder rate is seven times higher. But for some, the danger is much worse than the numbers show.
The truth is, most people living in Baton Rouge and New Orleans feel safe in their neighborhoods. Most murders in the state's two largest cities are concentrated in a few areas. The murder rate in these neighborhoods, where bringing in body bags is a way of life, must be staggering. The forgotten law-abiding citizens living in these dangerous neighborhoods know all there is about fear. And yet a very small group is responsible for the terror that's ever-present in these crime-ridden neighborhoods. Our leaders owe it to the law-abiding citizens living there to do something. One of the things they could do is fight for the right to execute dangerous, violent, murdering criminals.
An unacceptable percentage of the murders in these neighborhoods go unsolved. In north Baton Rouge, two out of three murders go unsolved, according to the Washington Post. In New Orleans, only 39 percent of cases involving minority homicide victims end in an arrest. Yet 50 percent of murders with a white victim result in an arrest. It's clear the state has not prioritized making these dangerous neighborhoods safe. Can you imagine if violent crime broke out in affluent neighborhoods to the degree it does in north Baton Rouge or in New Orleans East how quickly the necessary resources would be allocated to stop it? Politicians know full well where their bread is buttered.
If the state were serious about executing violent criminals, then it would prioritize, whether in the courts or by legislation, bringing back the death penalty to Louisiana. It's been eight years since the state executed anyone. And yet last year alone, 23 inmates were executed in the U.S. on death row. Fourteen inmates were executed this year, with 14 more scheduled to die in 2018.
Anti-capital punishment groups, aided by activist judges, will invent any excuse to stop the death penalty, but the state should fight such efforts. We owe it to the forgotten people living in our state's most dangerous neighborhoods. They deserve the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That's difficult when you have to deal with the all-too-often sound of bullets whizzing by.
