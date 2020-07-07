Over the weekend, people across the country lit fireworks and grilled to commemorate freedom from tyrannical government. But for those of us who fight for reproductive freedom and racial justice in Louisiana, the holiday’s premise feels hollow.
Last Monday, the Supreme Court affirmed the precedent and uncompromising truth set by decades of legal decisions — that abortion is a right under the U.S. Constitution. This ruling will enable Louisiana’s three existing abortion clinics to remain open and continue providing people in our state with essential, compassionate medical care. But while we are relieved by the court’s decision, the ruling does not change our state’s dismal status quo.
Louisiana holds the unfortunate distinction of having the most legal barriers to reproductive freedom in the nation. Abortion is legal in our state, but access is scarcer than ever, the outcome of deliberate action by anti-abortion politicians to erode our rights.
As a direct result of these legislative attacks on abortion access, there are only three clinics remaining statewide for the 8,000 to 10,000 Louisianians who receive abortion care every year, and those clinics are saddled with undue burdens that make daily operations difficult. This pattern is not unique to Louisiana; nationwide, anti-abortion political strategies have forced nearly a third of independent abortion clinics to close since 2012.
But most importantly, when you limit abortion in Louisiana, you are restricting the freedom of an enormous swath of our population. The New Orleans Abortion Fund works with clients aged 11-44, 75% of whom are already parents. All of them already face countless limitations on accessing the health care they have chosen for themselves.
Minors without parental consent are still required to go before a judge and plead their own bodily autonomy to get an abortion. Patients, especially those who live outside Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, still have to travel hundreds of miles, arranging childcare, transportation and lodging, and often taking multiple unpaid sick days from work.
Abortion still costs hundreds or thousands of dollars, an astronomical cost in a state with a $7.25 minimum wage, and abortion is still not covered by Medicaid or private health insurance. Abortion is still most available to those with means, and is de facto denied to many Black, Indigenous, and Latinx women, transmen and genderqueer people for want of resources. And patients still often hide their decisions from their families, friends, their faith communities and their workplaces for fear of stigma.
Over the past few months, we have seen the fight for bodily autonomy and freedom play out on many fronts, from debates over who deserves health care and ventilators to the national movement to end state-sanctioned violence against Black and Brown bodies. We recognize reproductive oppression and limiting abortion access as another tool used by common enemies who continue to prioritize their political interests over our health, safety and personal freedoms for all. We are reminded of the prescient words of Audre Lorde: “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”
Despite our win at the court last week, our fight for freedom in Louisiana is far from over. In just a few months, the right to access abortion care will be on the line again. In November, Louisiana voters will make a decision on a constitutional amendment that would ban the right to abortion in our state. The Louisiana Constitution should be about promoting rights, not taking away personal freedoms and bodily autonomy. New Orleans Abortion Fund is proud to join the Louisiana for Personal Freedoms campaign to defeat this unjust amendment at the ballot.
This holiday weekend was an opportunity to reflect on the state of liberty in this country and to renew our commitment to bodily autonomy for all, whether that means the ability to walk outside without fear of being targeted or attacked by the police or the right to freely choose the health care that is right for us. The people of Louisiana deserve more, and come November, you the voter will have the opportunity to demand it.
Steffani Bangel is executive director of the New Orleans Abortion Fund.