In 2018, I became a Tiger.
I was always enamored with the beauty of LSU’s campus: magnolias, the oaks, and the Parade Ground.
LSU is a historic campus with its roots in military training going back to 1853; originally located in Pineville, it was relocated in the 1860s to Baton Rouge. The Parade Ground was a dedicated spot for military bands to practice and pay homage to the military roots of the university.
Louisiana State University is a place of historical beauty like no other in Louisiana. Except for the lakes.
One of the crown jewels of the campus and its neighborhood was allowed to turn into a sack of coals. For residents of the lakes, it was certainly an eyesore. For those who run and walk it, the smells of the awful algae growths in the water were an atrocious statement of the ineffectiveness of local government. For students of LSU, it was an embarrassment. It was the antithesis of pride.
Until now.
Finally, state and local sources have been dedicated to fixing up this mess. It’s about time. The restoration project has managed to obtain $50 million in funds to dredge the lakes and to make them beautiful again.
But why did this take so long?
We need to ensure we maintain pride in our city. The pride of the marching bands on the Parade Ground in the 1920s is exactly what we need. Our city and state are beautiful places, but we’ve been losing population for years.
A massive contributing factor to people leaving the city is crumbling infrastructure.
I’m not asking for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better,” and I’m not asking for any new infrastructure. What I’m asking is that we take care of what we have.
If we take care of what we have, people will be more likely to stay, and we will have more sources of pride. Louisianans will be able to look at their surroundings and marvel in the natural beauty of what we have.
But only if we take care of it.
Huey P. Long is perhaps the most controversial figure in Louisiana political history, but he certainly got one thing right: LSU is the crown jewel of Baton Rouge. He expended years of effort expanding the campus. During the Great Depression, he managed to expand the student body, an impressive feat. He is even known to have ensured that students could have money to afford to go to football games. Undoubtedly, this was an effort to build pride in our state and our institutions.
Long commissioned the building of our beautiful State Capitol. He understood the symbolic nature of beautiful things like these. Our state capitol buildings — the new one and the old one, now a museum — the LSU Lakes, LSU’s Tiger Stadium are all symbols of pride for Baton Rouge.
How we treat these symbols of our heritage reflects who we are as a people. In order to maintain the pride we have in our city, we must take care of these symbols of our heritage. We must continue to preserve LSU’s campus, the parks, and the natural beauty of this great city.
Baton Rouge can be a destination for opportunity and a destination for enjoyment, and beauty. But only if we continue to revitalize our city and existing infrastructure.
Brandon Poulter of Baton Rouge is a financial adviser.