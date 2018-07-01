Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Fourth of July in Louisiana
In Louisiana we do everything a little bit differently than everywhere else. With 4th of July celebrations under way, I’ll leave it up to you to explain what this contraption is and what they’re doing.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, July 9th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, July 5th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt