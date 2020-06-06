As dean of the oldest school of public health in the country and a researcher with 30 plus years of experience, I routinely work in the realm of health disparities. But health inequity is just a symptom of a much larger, much more deadly disease, a disease that divides and destroys our country, and demonstrates a criminal indifference to black life.
That disease is racism.
Black Americans live sicker and die younger than their white counterparts. Sometimes the cause of death is heart disease, cancer or COVID-19. Sometimes the cause of death is violence, abuse, and hatred. Sometimes it is simply indifference.
Sometimes that cause is at the hands of those entrusted with our safety.
George Floyd died a violent, unnecessary death. He endured excessive use of force by a police officer. Cellphone video shows Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck, indifferent to his cries for breath. These occurrences are all too common.
Alton Sterling. Botham Jean. Philando Castile. Michael Brown. Jamee Johnson. Sean Reed. Steven Demarco Taylor. Terrence Franklin. Miles Hall. Michael Dean. Samuel David Mallard. E.J. Bradford. Stephon Clark. Breonna Taylor. Sandra Bland. Atatiana Jefferson.
There are even children, Tamir Rice and Antwon Rose.
Each of these is a horrific, individual case, but collectively they (and others) speak to a deep, cancerous, systemic racism that affects every black and brown person in our country. It’s not just a man selling CDs outside of a convenience store, a former horticulturist selling loose cigarettes, or an EMT at home in her bedroom. It’s every black and Latinx American person trying every day to live their life without fear of the police and what could happen to them as they go about their business.
We can’t solve the problem of police brutality overnight. But perhaps we should begin by defining it and knowing when force is excessive. We should establish a national definition that every police force could use as a barometer and measure for the techniques they teach and recommend. And hold them accountable when that definition is breached.
We also need clear and consistent data on police killings, accounted for within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. Current measures notoriously undercount data or don’t include reports from all states. It’s difficult to address a problem when you do not know or understand the full extent of it. We need a single, well-sourced database that will clearly and unapologetically account for every death arising from a police encounter.
Congress should then be required to review the data and compile an annual report on police brutality, use of force, and killings attributed to police officer actions.
Finally, all police shootings should automatically be referred to state or federal prosecutors rather than to local district attorneys, which leaves too much room for leniency and corruption when shootings and deaths of this type are retained as a local matter.
Last fall we recognized 400 years of inequality, the anniversary of the first enslaved Africans in the new world. The death of George Floyd shows us that we are still very much fighting against that horrific past, we are still reconciling the deep-seated racism stubbornly intertwined into our political and public systems.
Confronting racism and dismantling the structures that have continued to make racism possible within our public infrastructure will be difficult, but we have to be up to the challenge. Lives depend upon it.
Thomas LaVeist is dean of Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.